LATEST: Pope cancels trip to Malta

The latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 341,700 people and caused more than 14,700 deaths.

Pope Francis canceled his trip to Malta on May 31 because of the coronavirus, the Vatican announced Monday.

Italy has implemented a collective closure and Malta has banned air traffic from Italy due to the pandemic.

Italy is now the global epicenter of COVID-19 in Europe, with almost 60,000 infections and more than 5,400 deaths.

Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga have joined the list of companies that are speeding up the development of surgical masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kering Group, parent company of those brands, announced that the workshops usually used to make luxury brand name clothing will now manufacture the masks.

Albania reports three other deaths from coronavirus. The country had not reported a single case until two weeks ago, and had anticipated a sharp increase in cases.

The victims are people of 71, 43 and 61 years. The total death toll in the country is four and the number of cases amounts to 89.

Airbus cancels dividend payments and prepares loans of 15,000 million euros to be able to tolerate the coronavirus crisis.

The company announced Monday that withdrawing a proposal to pay 1.8 euros ($ 1.90) per share will save it 1.4 billion euros.

The towers built in Indonesia to house athletes at the 2018 Asian Games will be converted to emergency hospitals due to the coronavirus crisis.

Four of the 10 buildings constructed housed 24,000 Asian athletes and the hospital will now have a capacity of 3,000 beds.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that any person from the United States, even if they are Japanese citizens, will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, starting Thursday and ending in April.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever and cough. But some, especially the elderly and people with previous medical problems, can suffer complications such as pneumonia.

