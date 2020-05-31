Newton was released by the Panthers and is currently a free agent | Grant Halverson / .

After the announcement of Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots to the Bucs, there have been many rumors linking New England with various quarterbacks. It was revealed that despite the absence of a deal, the Pats showed interest in Cam Newton early in free agency, where the former Panthers player is searching for a new team.

For now, the former MVP is still free and the Patriots look set to start Jarrett Stidham.

The choice of young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the last draft by the Dolphins, was due to the team’s intention of having a franchise player in the position. According to multiple reports, Miami would bet starting in said position with Tagovailoa, this over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 29-year-old runner decided to sign a one-season, $ 2.75 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, however it was learned that Hyde would have rejected a significantly better offer economically by the Texans.

In Houston, they would have been willing to pay $ 10 million for two contract campaigns for the player, which would have implied a salary of almost double what was finally achieved with the Seahawks.