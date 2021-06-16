latest news with David Hernando, editorial director of Planeta Cómic, (Laberinto de Papel 2×05)

Planeta Cómic is one of the editorial deans of publishing comics of all kinds in Spain. In fact, next year it turns forty, time in which it has come to publish Marvel (under the Comics Forum seal in the eighties), DC, and now with an interesting offer of manga and independent comic USA. For all tastes and where you can peck in search of very diverse options.

This month in ‘Laberinto de papel’, the Xataka literary podcast that we do in collaboration with Minotauro, we are going to talk about the comics of this publishing label. His latest news, his curiosities, and we even go back to his past so that the lenses of the glasses of pure nostalgia fog us. But above all, what is current and what is to come.

For this we have counted on the person who could best inform us of the news and future plans of Planeta Cómic: David Hernando, editorial director of the label, experienced essayist and expert in the medium, who also has a long history within the publishing house. He has told us what plans they have for their most relevant collections and series and which ones are to come.

The new Conan comics, Osamu Tezuka sleeves, ‘Planeta Manga’ magazine with sleeves made in Spain, the necessary ‘Voices that count’, Neil Gaiman’s version of Snow White, the latest installment of ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ … These are just some of the proposals that David Hernando brings us and that we discuss in detail.

