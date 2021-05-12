Latest news, rumors and movements of the Yankees in MLB

The latest news, rumors and movements of the Yankees of New York now look more interesting in the MLB.

Luke Voit is finally back; debuted against the Rays

Voit had a faster recovery than expected, before May 15 he was already in the Major Leagues making his debut with the New York Yankees and soon to take the reins of the initial, It should be noted that he was unbearable in the Leagues Minors with the tree.

Aroldis Chapman remains untouchable, but he is not the only one.

Pitcher MIchael King is still the hour that they haven’t praised scoring him runs this season of the MLB, in 12 innings he has not given up runs with 9 strikeouts. While Chapman has 14 innings with 30 strikeouts.

Yankees gave Miguel Andújar another chance; he did not take advantage of it.

Andújar had three home runs in some games hitting nearly 400. In the Minor Leagues, he was called up to the Major Leagues and although he looked good defensively, he went 6-0 with 2 strikeouts and was sent back to the Minors.

How has Deivi García done in the Minor Leagues?

In the first outing he gave up 5 runs in three innings with 4 strikeouts, losing the game.

However, in the second outing he threw 5 innings without allowing 3 hits and 7 strikeouts, making a total of 82 pitches.

How good has the Yankees rotation been this season?

Yankees starting ranks as of April 18:

ERA: 2.74 (Seconds)

FIP: 2.95 (1st) K (First)

%: 27.7 (fifth)

K / BB: 4.85 (third)

BAA: .293 (6th)

WHIP: 0.96 (second)

Luis Severino will pitch to batters for the first time this Thursday after his injury.

#Yankees spokesperson says Luis Severino woke up with a stiff back and will throw tomorrow instead. – Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 12, 2021

All three minor league sensation prospects for the Bronx Mules.

Hauver plays in the infield, is 22 years old, 6’0 feet with 225 pounds and has great projections heading to the MLB.

While the second is Luis Medina, who was pitcher of the year in the Puerto Rico Professional League and later was the star of the representation of that country in the Caribbean Series. Now in the minor leagues he has 9 innings with 15 strikeouts without allowing a run, 2 BBs and just 2 hits in two outings.

Medina has an arm of up to 101 miles with a very uncomfortable curve to hit, he is 6-1 with 180 pounds, he is only 22 years old.

And finally, a well-known face who has been in the Bronx Mules Minor League system for a long time, Estebal Florial, who has 4 home runs in 6 games hitting 316, letting it be known that he has become a veteran at that level. and who deserves more opportunities in the big team of the Yankees of New York in the MLB.