Latest news, rumors and movements of the New York Yankees in the Major Leagues

The latest news, rumors and movements of the Yankees of New York now look more interesting in the MLB.

Domingo Germán, a horse that has found its ways

In the last three outings, he has thrown 18 innings allowing five runs with 18 strikeouts, averaging one strikeout per inning and three wins.

The last outing of Domingo German It was against some powerful Houston Astros, where he pitched 5 innings allowing two home runs, however, although he did not come out with the victory, his exit was better than that of his rival Zack Greinke.

Luke Voit’s return is coming

Voit has five hits with a home run in just two games in the Minor Leagues, his debut is scheduled for May 10-15 this year.

Roudge Odor to the Injury List

The Venezuelan sprained his left ankle and will be on the disabled list for at least 10 days.

The Yankees offense is waking up.

After the highest average of the Yankees Outside of Gio Urshela hitting 255, something extremely critical, the alienation has been on thanks to a good collective hitting between Giancarlo Stanton, DJ Lemahieu, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres.

Giancarlo Stanton, heading to the MVP competition

Giancarlo Stanton has led the MLB in Avg since April 23 with 423, has 17 hits in the last five MLB games, this is the most hits in such a short trajectory for the slugger.

Now Giancarlo Stanton is leading the New York Yankees in RBIs with just one swing, hitting eight homers so far this season with 22 RBIs, hitting over .300, the complete opposite at the start of the season. .

While Finding Out: Where did Lindor leave the bat in Queens? Giancarlo Stanton has 19 hits in his last seven games. Only in his last two 7 RBI. The Yankees have won 6 games in that span. Health is imposed, the bat has always been. #SquadUp – Carlos Moreta (@ CarlosMoreta01) May 6, 2021

Follow the Aroldis Chapman movie in the ninth

Chapman remains run-free with eight saves, adding 11 innings with 26 strikeouts. Chapman along with Richard Rodríguez and Enmanuel Clase are the only MLB relievers who have yet to allow runs in more than 10 innings.

Miguel Andujar could replace Clint Frazier or Brett Gardner

Clint Frazier may be sent to the Minor Leagues as, batting .143, he had five hits in his previous 58 in 20 games since April 6.

The same goes for Brett Gardner, who has been sharing the outfield with Clint Frazier, but neither is doing well. Gardner is hitting 185 and is no longer that agile running back.

However, Aaron Booone said that Miguel Andújar has been looking extremely good in right field in his recovery time, already hitting his first Triple-A homer in just his second game, Luke Voit and he have been looking good with the wood in that category in the MLB.