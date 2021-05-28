Latest news, rumors and movements of the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have remained extremely stable in terms of news, rumors and movements throughout this season in the MLB 2021.

Danny Santana; from being a refusal to shine in the majors

Santana, who signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox and suffered an injury at the beginning of the season, did his thing in his recovery at Triple-A and in about 5 games in the majors in 2021 he has 2 home runs, letting it be known that it can be very useful for the team as a utility.

Franchy Cordero is sent to the Minor Leagues

Cordero in some 103 plate appearances had 37 strikeouts with just one home run and his defense wasn’t anything special either, the Red Sox sent him to the Minor Leagues hoping he would improve.

Chris Sale is on the right foot towards his return

Sale, who has not been able to justify the $ 150 million contract he signed in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox due to injury, said he feels like a new pitcher in his first practice after surgery.

David Ortiz called Ronald Acuna Jr. because of the green monster himself.

David ortiz He said several young players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Fernando Tatis Jr. have contacted him for advice on hitting.