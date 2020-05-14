While in Nicaragua, the Ministry of Health assures that there are only 25 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths and the population denounces more cases and deaths with diagnoses in which they are suspicious, in the world the cases of contagion continue to increase, exceeding 4 million affected people.

This is the minute-by-minute report on how the disease is progressing worldwide.

Cuba registers 20 new cases of coronavirus. The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) confirmed this Thursday 20 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 1830. Cuba registers until this Thursday 79 deaths from the pandemic.

20 new cases of # COVID19 were confirmed, for a cumulative of 1830 in #Cuba. ▪366 positive assets

▪357 with stable clinical evolution

▪3 critically ill patients

▪6 patients in serious condition

▪79 deceased

▪1383 discharges

▪2 evacuees

Coronavirus approaches 300,000 deaths worldwide. The fatalities of coronavirus approach this Thursday the 300 thousand, reaching a total of 298,185 deaths, according to the count of the Johns Hopkins University.

Some 55 thousand primary school children do not go to school in the Netherlands for fear of the virus. At least 55,000 Dutch children miss their primary schools because of their parents’ fears of infections with the new coronavirus, absences that affect 90% of schools in the Netherlands, according to a study published this Thursday (05/14/2020 = by association of educational managers (AVS).

Requests for unemployment assistance total 2.98 million in the United States. New claims for unemployment aid in the United States continued to decline last week, but still stood at 2.98 million, showing that the new coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy large numbers of jobs, according to published government data. this Thursday.

Ireland plans to complete the full cycle of 15 thousand daily tests in three days. The Irish health authorities plan to carry out up to 15,000 coronavirus tests daily starting next week and complete the screening process in up to three days for 90% of positive cases.

Mayor of Madrid: Protests are as irresponsible as a bottle or parties. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, assured this Thursday (14.05.2020) that the protest concentrations in the Salamanca neighborhood are as irresponsible as any other breach of the state of alarm, be they parties, large bottles, not complying with the social distance or skipping schedules.

France announces an 18 billion euro plan to rescue tourism. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Thursday an “unprecedented” plan of 18,000 million euros to rescue tourism, sunk by the Covid-19 pandemic.