For this Sunday, May 3, 2020, Nicaragua only registers 3 people with Covid-19, “Delicate, but stable”, says the Minsa, as well as 15 people in “care and responsible and permanent monitoring.”

All over the world as long as they recorded 3,349,786 cases of infection, of which 1,518,895 are in Europe; 1,384,641 in America; 200,609 in the eastern Mediterranean; 151,444 in the western Pacific; 64,047 in Southeast Asia; and 29,438 in Africa. Until now they were reported 238,628 deceased because of the new coronavirus.

Follow this one minute by minute on the progress of this global pandemic.

Air tribute to frontline health workers. The Ferry family, from Chantilly, Virginia, was taking a family photo when they were caught off guard by the second Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight, near the Marine Corps memorial in Arlington.

More than 600 crew members confined on ships in the Galapagos. More than 600 crew members are confined to ships in the Galapagos Islands, 51 of them infected by coronavirus, confirmed Norman Wray, minister president of the archipelago’s Governing Council, located about a thousand kilometers from mainland Ecuador.

Rolls-Royce plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs. British motor manufacturer Rolls-Royce plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs due to the collapse of air traffic, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a source close to the company told . on Sunday.

Covid-19 deaths drop in Spain to 164. Deaths from coronavirus fell in Spain to 164 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 18, according to the Ministry of Health. The total number of deaths from the pandemic thus stands at 25,264, while new infections by PCR tests fell to 838 to add 217,466 cases.

With information from Deutsche Welle, Voice of America, BBC International and other world media.