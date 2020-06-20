The new SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread to more than 8 million people worldwide. Deaths amount to 450,000. In Nicaragua, according to the latest Minsa report, there are 1,823 cases and 64 deaths.

This was a minute-by-minute update on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Thursday, June 18.

Japan will open its borders “step by step” and without specifying dates. The Japanese government reiterated today that it will begin to lift “step by step” the entry ban into Japan for people from more than a hundred countries, although it did not specify dates.

Japan has progressively extended since last April 3 the veto that it applies to citizens of other countries, to date 111, in order to avoid an extension of COVID-19.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that the first countries to benefit from these measures will be Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, although without informing when.

Pandemic makes refugee life difficult, UNHCR warns. The head of the United Nations agency for refugees expressed concern about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic from the Sahel region in Africa to Latin America and other latitudes, and warned that millions of people have fled the political turmoil in their countries and they could suffer hardships abroad due to quarantines and other restrictions.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said 164 countries have closed their borders partially or totally to combat COVID-19. Many of those who have migrated depend on the “informal economy,” which often involves daily pay and activities that are at risk when authorities impose confinements due to the coronavirus.

Guatemala adds for the first time more than 600 new daily cases. Guatemala recorded the death of 17 Covid-19 people on Thursday and for the first time exceeded 600 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours by reporting 617 infections.

The Central American country registers a total of 449 deaths caused by Covid-19 and 11,868 cases, as detailed by the national minister of Health, Hugo Monroy, when updating the data of the health emergency.

The 617 infections this Thursday represent the highest number in a single day since the authorities detected the first case of coronavirus in Guatemala on March 13.

Honduras has 343 dead and 10,739 infected. The death toll in Honduras due to the coronavirus increased to 343 this Thursday with seven new confirmed cases, while the number of those infected now total 10,739, the National Risk Management System (Sinager) reported.

Of 1,111 new laboratory tests carried out in the last 24 hours, 440 were positive, bringing the number of COVID-19 contagion cases to 10,739 at the national level, the state agency on radio and television said.

He noted that, of the 440 new cases, 209 correspond to the department of Francisco Morazán, where Tegucigalpa, the capital, is located, the second region most affected by the disease.

Mexico reaches new maximum registry of infections. Mexico registered 5,662 new Covid-19 infections this Thursday, the highest number in a day since the virus arrived in the country in late February, the Health Secretariat reported.

“The growth of the last 24 hours is 5,662 positive results (…) are dispersed in ten, twelve days,” said José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, at a press conference. Mexico, with 127 million inhabitants, has a cumulative 165,455 positive cases of Covid-19, while deaths total 19,747.

Venezuela will radicalize next week the quarantine in six states and Caracas. Venezuela will radicalize the quarantine in six states next week, in addition to Caracas, due to the expansion of the coronavirus in the country, after a week in which there has been a partial reopening of the economy, President Nicolás Maduro announced Thursday.

“The sanitary cord must be expanded, that is a task now, to extend the sanitary cord over Colombia and Brazil, radicalize the quarantine of the next seven days, at least, in Caracas, Miranda, Zulia, La Guaira, Aragua, Zulia and Bolívar, ”said Maduro during a meeting with the government committee in charge of stopping the expansion of SARS-COV-2.

Daily deaths in the USA by coronavirus they fall below 700. The United States mourned 687 coronavirus deaths in one day on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which confirm a downward trend in deaths in the last week.

According to the data until 20:30 local time (0030 GMT on Friday), it is the eighth consecutive day that the daily balance shows a death toll of less than 1,000, despite the fact that the United States remains the country most affected by the pandemic, with a total of more than 118,000 deaths and almost 2.2 million cases diagnosed.

White House medical adviser says no more closings needed in US The United States does not require more general closings to control the covid-19 pandemic, even though the rate of daily infections has remained relatively stable, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

“I don’t think we’ll talk about going back to closing,” he said. “I think we are going to talk about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having an increase in cases,” he added.

Paraguayan mayor charged with alleged quarantine violation. The Prosecutor’s Office indicted this Thursday for the alleged quarantine violation of the mayor of San Roque González, Óscar Alfonzo, the only city in Paraguay that returned to full closure due to the dispersion of Covid-19 cases.

Alfonzo, confined to a military base in Paraguarí, capital of the department of the same name and located 60 kilometers south of Asunción, “would have violated the quarantine on Tuesday the 12th when leaving his house”, where his wife, a COVID-19 positive, quarantines, the prosecution said in a statement.

The mayor abandoned his home to accompany the Minister of the National Emergency Secretary, Joaquín Roa, and the Governor of the Paraguarí department, Juan Carlos Baruja, in delivering food to needy families in his town.

Rapid tests are applied to prisoners in Honduras to detect Covid-19. The National Penitentiary Institute of Honduras began this Thursday to carry out rapid tests in the National Penitentiary, the main prison in the country, to detect prisoners positive for coronavirus and evaluate those already infected.

A team of doctors applies rapid tests in the National Penitentiary, located in the extreme north of Tegucigalpa, to inmates who have some similar symptoms as COVID-19, the Penitentiary Institute (INP) said in a statement.

The tests will be applied progressively in all the prison modules, which so far have reported 122 positive infections, according to figures from the National Risk Management System (Sinager).

Peru with more than 244,000 cases is close to the figure of Spain. The accumulated cases of Covid-19 in Peru rose to 244,388 this Thursday and are very close to exceeding 245,268 confirmed infections in Spain, after having displaced Italy on Wednesday as the seventh country in the world with the most infections.

Daily infections fell again for the second consecutive day, adding 3,480 new infections, one of the lowest figures in recent weeks.

Of the nearly 22,000 tests conducted Wednesday, 16% came back positive, which is the lowest value for several weeks and would indicate that the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is receding as authorities say.

UPDATE | This is the situation of the coronavirus # COVID19 in Peru until 00:00 on June 18. # PerúEsEstaEnNuestrasManos. More information: https://t.co/qng927iLyB

WHO warns of the persistent upward curves of the pandemic in America. The World Health Organization (WHO) closely follows the development of the Covid-19 pandemic in America and, in recent hours, has shown that epidemiological curves in some of the main countries in the region, instead of flattening , tend to steep with intervals of ups and downs in cases and deaths.

In its site dedicated to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the WHO highlights that Brazil registered a total of 34,918 cases and 1,282 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday, while the United States reported 27,921 positives and 722 deaths.

Brazil reaches 47,748 deaths and borders 980,000 cases. Brazil registered 1,238 deaths from Covid-19 in the last day, bringing the total balance of deaths to 47,748, while confirmed cases rose to 978,142, the government reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health reported in its daily bulletin on the disease that there was an increase of 22,765 infections in the last 24 hours, which reinforces the country as one of the global outbreaks of the pandemic.

This Thursday was the third day in a row that the South American giant exceeded 1,200 deaths per day from the new coronavirus, which seems to have stagnated in that average range of one thousand deaths every 24 hours.

El Salvador breaks record of contagions at the beginning of de-escalation. El Salvador broke for two consecutive days, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of daily infections of Covid-19 at a time when the country is just beginning with the first stage of the economic revival.

According to figures updated this Thursday by the Ministry of Health, 125 cases were confirmed on Tuesday and 134 were added on Wednesday, the highest number since last March 18, when the first contagion in this country was announced, in which its inhabitants spent more than 80 days in mandatory home quarantine.

They denounce possible fraud in the purchase of inputs for chloroquine in Brazil. The Brazilian Public Ministry requested this Thursday the opening of an investigation into alleged frauds committed by the Army in the purchase of supplies necessary for the production of chloroquine, used in the country to treat Covid-19 disease.

According to the prosecutor Lucas Furtado, author of the complaint addressed to the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU), the body that oversees public spending in Brazil, the frauds in the acquisition of components for chloroquine, manufactured in military laboratories that depend on the Commando del Army, they could have two sides.

Costa Rica reports 1,939 cases of Covid-19. The Ministry of Health indicated that as of June 18, 68 new cases are registered for a total of 1,939 confirmed cases. The death toll remains at 12.

Data update on COVID-19 for Costa Rica, corresponding to today June 18, 2020.

For more details, visit our website https://t.co/R2U3Sg3IKJ pic.twitter.com/qDcY6HsXmi – Costa Rican Ministry of Health (@msaludcr) June 18, 2020

Peru will reopen shopping malls on Monday. Peru will reopen shopping malls with “direct attention to the public” starting Monday in almost the entire country, after 100 days closed due to the confinement decreed before the covid-19 pandemic, the government announced Thursday.

According to a government decree, “the reopening of shopping malls, conglomerates and department stores is allowed as of June 22, 2020.”

New York may impose quarantine on Florida travelers. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted Thursday that his administration is considering the need to impose a mandatory quarantine on travelers arriving from states like Florida, where Covid-19 cases have rebounded in the last week.

During his daily press conference, Cuomo noted that it could also be extended to other states with metrics and rallies similar to those of Florida, although he said he had not yet made a decision because he is waiting for what the experts tell him.

IMF commends Spain for doing “the right thing” in its management of the pandemic. Spain, “seriously affected” by the covid-19 pandemic, has done “the right thing” to cushion the economic impact of the crisis, the spokesman for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

“The Spanish government has been resolved and swift in its economic response to the crisis, using an arsenal of well-targeted liquidity and income support measures,” Gerry Rice told a news conference.

Spain will revise the death toll upwards: around 28,000. The Spanish government will revise the death toll from the new coronavirus upward, to “about 28,000” from 27,136 today, a “frozen” figure since early June, the director of the health alert center announced Thursday.

The official death balance has not changed since June 7, after the methods of calculating cases and deaths were modified in late May.

“Unfortunately we have a significant percentage, around 28,000, tomorrow we will give more reliable and secure data, but around 28,000 deaths,” said Fernando Simon at his daily press conference.

Chile adds 4,475 cases and exceeds 225,000. Chile registered 4,475 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected since the start of the pandemic to 225,103, a figure that is close to the almost 238,000 infected in Italy, one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Chile, which has been under a state of emergency for more than three months, is already the ninth country in the world with the most positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind Italy, Peru (about 241,000) and Spain (more than 244,000). ), according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Latin Grammys will be held in November despite the pandemic. The Latin Recording Academy, responsible for the Latin Grammy, announced this Wednesday its decision to maintain plans this year to hold its award ceremony despite the social isolation measures required by the authorities to contain the coronavirus pandemic. .

“We are working diligently through our award process to celebrate the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November. We hope to communicate more details soon, “the organization said in a statement. Likewise, the Latin Academy revealed that the nominations for those awards will be announced on September 29.

France: 28 new deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals. France reported on Thursday that in the last 24 hours there have been 28 new deaths from Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals, the same figure as the previous day, bringing the total number of deaths to 29,603.

A thirteen-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 in the UK. A baby of just thirteen days, who apparently had no previous health problems, has died a victim of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) of England reported on Thursday.

The youngest would be the youngest victim of the virus in the United Kingdom, which today has registered 135 more deaths, up to 42,288 and totals 300,469 positive cases, making this country the first in Europe and third in the world most affected by the pandemic .

The Dominican Republic claims to be ready to receive tourists from July 1. The Dominican Republic is “ready” to reopen the tourist activity on July 1, they assured this Thursday from the Ministry of Tourism that, together with the private sector, it gives “the final touches” to the protocol of safety and sanitation that will be implemented from the aforementioned date, after the measures taken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada exceeds 100,000 cases and launches tracking application. Canada will launch a mobile contact tracking application to track the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday when the country passed the 100,000-case mark. The download of this application will be voluntary and this technology, developed in collaboration with the Canadian companies Shopify (online commerce) and BlackBerry, will be available nationwide “in the coming weeks.”

More than 450,000 deaths from Covid-19 worldwide. More than 450,000 people died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, according to the WHO.

Until this Thursday, 450,004 deaths and 8,395,929 infections had been recorded. Europe is the region with the most deaths (190,120) but Latin America, where there were 86,706 deaths and accumulated 1.84 million infected, is where the epidemic progresses most rapidly.

United States: 45 million unemployed due to the pandemic. The number of people who first applied for a weekly unemployment benefit in the United States remained at a high level of 1.5 million claimants, according to figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

The number of new unemployed was surprisingly high, registering a drop of only 58,000 compared to the previous week. With these figures, the temporary layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic total 45.7 million people.

United Kingdom: 135 new deaths from Covid-19. Deaths from Covid-19 confirmed by a test in the United Kingdom amount to 42,288, after adding 135 in 24 hours, making this country the first in Europe and third in the world most affected by the pandemic, reported Thursday on British government.

The Ministry of Health indicated that 7,259,555 diagnostic tests have been done so far, of which 300,469 have tested positive, 1,218 on Wednesday.

Bangladesh exceeds 100,000 cases and 1,300 deaths from Covid-19. Bangladeshi authorities reported Thursday that the number of positive Covid-19 cases exceeds 100,000 and accounted for more than 1,300 pandemic-related deaths, as the country prioritizes home treatments to avoid saturation of hospitals.

Nicaraguans consider Covid-19 to be the country’s main problem, according to a study. Nicaraguans currently consider the Covid-19 pandemic to be the country’s main problem, as well as the actions of the Daniel Ortega regime due to the mismanagement it has given to the health crisis, a survey conducted by CID Gallup determined .

According to the survey, Nicaraguans criticized the lack of measures by the regime and for minimizing the situation, which worries the population due to the increase in cases and deaths from the virus.

About 500 doctors have died of coronavirus in Russia. About 500 doctors have died of a coronavirus in Russia since the start of the pandemic, the Russian medical surveillance agency Roszdravnadzor said on Thursday. “We have unfortunately lost 489 medical staff,” said Roszdravnadzor chief Alla Samoilova, quoted by the RIA Novosti public agency.

Disneyland Hong Kong reopens after six months closed by the coronavirus. Disneyland Hong Kong reopened its doors to the public on Thursday after being closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it the second theme park of the firm, after that of Shanghai, to resume activity worldwide.

Health authorities say that the outbreak in Beijing “is controlled.” The chief of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, said Thursday that the outbreak of coronavirus detected last Thursday in Beijing “is under control” thanks to the measures taken to contain it.

“In the coming days we will continue to see new confirmed cases, but the transmission of the virus is under control, with which the curve will gradually flatten out. The outbreak is under control, ”Wu said at a press conference in Beijing.

Turkey imposes the mandatory use of face masks in Istanbul and Ankara. The use of masks is mandatory from this Thursday when going out in the three largest Turkish cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa, announced the regional authorities of these cities, which together exceed 23 million inhabitants.

Mexico registers 1,730 infections and 327 deaths in indigenous populations. Mexico has registered 1,760 infections and 327 deaths in its indigenous populations since the start of the pandemic on February 28, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the country, Hugo López-Gatell, reported this Wednesday.

Cuba will reopen operations to foreign tourism in its cays on July 1. Cuba will reopen operations to international tourism in various cays in its surroundings from next July 1 within the progressive plan of de-escalation post COVID-19 that will begin this Thursday in all the territories of the island, except in the provinces of Havana and Matanzas. .

With information from The Voice of America, Deutsche Welle, BBC, Agencies, Ministries of Health, International Media