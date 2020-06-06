Covid-19 has spread to more than 6,672.2878 people worldwide and has killed 391,773, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) count.

This is a minute-by-minute update on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Saturday, June 6.

The world is approaching 400,000 deaths from coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) raised the number of deaths on the planet by Covid-19 to 391,839 this Saturday, while the cases amount to more than 6.6 million, of which more than 3.1 million are concentrated in the American continent.

After America, the region most affected by the coronavirus is Europe, with more than 2.2 million infections, followed by the Middle East with 605,026, Southeast Asia (336,577), East Asia and the Pacific (189,030), and Africa (126,561) .

The United States, Brazil and Russia remain as the three countries with the highest number of cases, followed by the United Kingdom and Spain. India moved up to sixth place after passing Italy.

Spain has been in alarm for 3 months. Spain fulfills this Saturday 12 weeks of state of alarm and limitations of the movement of the population and social, economic, cultural, sports and leisure activities to contain the epidemic of COVID-19, which is now practically controlled, according to the authorities, allowing to progressively lift those restrictions.

Some 25 million inhabitants are preparing to start next Monday the last stage of the transition plan designed by the Spanish government to gradually recover socio-economic normality.

The state of alarm decreed by the government and extended several times by Parliament, will last until June 21. The regional authorities, vigilant against any outbreak, may directly manage the last phase of the transition in the territories that are in that situation.

India surpasses Italy as the sixth country with the most cases. India surpassed Italy as the sixth most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, after suffering another large increase in confirmed infections in a single day.

The Ministry of Health reported this Saturday 9,887 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 236,657.

Most of the new cases occur in rural areas after the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after confinement in late March.

Italy warns of “significant” presence of the virus “in some parts of the country”. The Italian Superior Institute of Health (ISS) warned this Friday that “there are no critical situations” of coronaviruses in the country, but clarified that “in some parts of the country the circulation of the coronavirus continues to be significant” and we must not let our guard down. .

The analysis carried out by the ISS is based on data obtained between May 25 and 31 and highlights that no region has an instantaneous basic reproduction number (Rt) greater than 1, which indicates the virus’s contagion capacity, a threshold considered a barrier to the spread of the pandemic.

However, Lombardy (north), the region most affected by the pandemic, still has a high Rt of 0.91, which means that regional and national authorities must remain vigilant. In fact, Italy registered 518 new infections on Friday in the last 24 hours and of these more than 400 in Lombardy.

With information from Deutsche Welle, Voice of America, BBC News and other international media