Covid-19 has spread to more than 6,672.2878 people worldwide and has killed 391,773, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) count.

This was a minute-by-minute on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Friday, June 5

Masks will be mandatory with a fine of 100 euros in Spain. The masks will continue to be mandatory once the state of alarm in Spain ends, as contemplated in the draft of the royal decree that the Government plans to approve next Tuesday, and which will include sanctions of up to one hundred euros for those who do not comply with this obligation to wear a mask in Spain. closed spaces.

The text of the draft regulates the obligation of the use of masks for people aged 6 years and older «on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public, whenever this is not possible guarantee the maintenance »of a physical safety distance of between one and a half to two meters.

President of Peru acknowledges lack of attention to indigenous peoples. The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, acknowledged this Friday that there has been a lack of attention by the Peruvian State towards indigenous people throughout history.

“As a government, we recognize the shortcomings and perhaps the lack of adequate and timely attention, now and throughout history, to indigenous peoples. That is a situation that we must change, “said Vizcarra on a visit to a native community in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, 1,000 km east of Lima. “You are as Peruvian as anyone and deserve the same attention,” he added.

The LATAM airline dismisses another 1,000 people in Chile, Colombia and Peru. The LATAM airline, the largest in Latin America, reported this Friday that it decided to untie 1,000 workers belonging to its subsidiaries in Chile, Colombia and Peru, as a result of the serious consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These layoffs are in addition to the 1,400 announced on May 15 by subsidiaries in those countries as well as in Ecuador, “despite their best efforts to safeguard employment during the COVID-19 crisis, which has strongly impacted the airline and the airline industry in the world, “the company said in a statement.

America reaches 170,000 deaths and Peru is ninth in the world in cases. Peru became the ninth country in the world with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 this Friday, after accumulating 187,400, in a day in which daily infections reached a new global record of almost 130,000, while America borders the figure of 170,000 deaths. .

Data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the global peak of a pandemic that affects 6.7 million people and that has killed almost 400,000 people on the planet, is still far from 90. percent of them concentrated between Europe (with more than 182,000 deaths) and America, the region with the highest number of cases (3.08 million) and with about 170,000 deaths.

USA exceeds 109,000 deaths and 1.89 million infections. The United States reached this Friday the figure of 1,894,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 109,042 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Saturday) is 22,492 more infections than Thursday and 922 new deaths. At least 491,706 people have overcome the disease as of this Friday. New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 376,208 confirmed cases and 30,236 deaths, a figure just below the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy. In New York City alone, 21,782 people have died.

Panama continues with more than 400 daily cases and accumulates 370 deaths from COVID-19. Panama reported again this Friday, for the third consecutive day, more than 400 new cases of COVID-19, while the cumulative death toll from the disease reached 370, which was detected on March 9 in the country.

The Ministry of Health reported 7 deaths and 419 new cases, for a total of 370 deaths and 15,463 confirmed infections, of which 63 percent are already recovered patients. There are 410 hospitalized patients, 77 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 333 in the general ward, while 4,964 people are in home isolation.

El Salvador plans to lose $ 990 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of El Salvador plans to lose some 990 million dollars in taxes at the end of 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Finance Minister Nelson Fuentes.

“The trend of the loss of income established continues” and “at the end of the year, a loss of 990 million can be registered,” said the official during a press conference in which he detailed the amounts that were not received by the Executive of Nayib Bukele.

Mexico exceeds 110,000 cases and 13,000 deaths from COVID-19. Mexico this Friday exceeded 110,000 infections and 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 625 deaths and 4,346 infections reported, respectively, in the last 24 hours, health authorities reported.

The number of infections was the second highest number of infections daily after that of Thursday, when it amounted to 4,442. The accumulated figure is 110,026 confirmed cases and 13,170 deaths, 625 more than the day before, when 12,545 deaths were reported.

Daily Technical Release: New Coronavirus in the World # COVID19 | June 5, 2020 ➡️ https://t.co/z0TrTb9Cim pic.twitter.com/rkjTpR4vBs – SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 6, 2020

Brazil registers more than a thousand deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day. Brazil registered 1,005 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours this Friday, completing four days in a row with more than a thousand victims daily, while the total number of deaths rose to 35,026, official sources reported.

According to the bulletin released this Friday by the Ministry of Health, the number of daily deaths finally gave way after three days of consecutive records (1,262 deaths on Tuesday, 1,349 on Wednesday and 1,473 on Friday), but remained above one thousand.

Venezuela decrees a weekend working day to make the quarantine more flexible. The Venezuelan government decreed next weekend as a working day, as part of the plan to make the quarantine more flexible with the reopening of various sectors that, initially, would last for five days, but which has been extended to seven, the executive vice president reported this Friday, Delcy Rodríguez.

In a speech from the Miraflores presidential palace, Rodríguez explained that, despite the fact that initially the plan involved five days of partial reopening and then ten more on return to confinement, President Nicolás Maduro made the decision to change the phase to seven days after work and seven of confinement.

#EnVideo 📹 | President @NicolasMaduro: We have relaxed because we are in control of the pandemic. There has been an increase in imported cases. Where do they come from? From the exponential increase in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, our environment #VigilemosLaPatria pic.twitter.com/b2wZCzPCHH – VTV CANAL 8 (@ VTVcanal8) June 4, 2020

Spain helps Honduras with a donation in the fight against COVID-19. The National Cardiopulmonary Institute of Honduras received from Spain a donation of KN95 masks and with an oxygen reservoir; surgical caps and gloves, among other supplies, in a coordinated action with the organization Médicos del Mundo España, an official source reported on Friday.

The delivery of the donation for the health personnel of the healthcare center, known as “El Tórax”, was attended by the Spanish ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Guillermo Kirkpatrick; the project coordinator for Médicos del Mundo, Sheila Serón, and the deputy director of the cardiopulmonary institution, Guimel Peralta, the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID) said in a statement.

The medical and biosecurity supplies, donated today to the National Cardio Pulmonary Institute “El Tórax”, will help to alleviate the needs that exist to care for patients. We stand in solidarity in this crisis of which we will emerge together. https://t.co/D8eKAbZbJs #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/RMR1NsyzuN – AECID Honduras (@AECID_Honduras) June 5, 2020

The WHO will continue its study of hydroxychloroquine. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that its studies on hydroxychloroquine will continue “for now”, despite researchers from the United Kingdom previously reporting that they will end their own trials.

Dominican Republic reports 389 new cases. The most recent bulletin of the National Health Service of the Dominican Republic indicates that there are 18,708 cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The death toll is 525, while the number of recovered is 11,736.

Special bulletin # 78 Samples processed in this bulletin 90,141 2,085

Confirmed cases 18,708

New cases 389

525 deceased

Recovered 11,736

Active cases 6,447

Discarded 71,433

2.81% case fatality rate

Positivity 17.90% pic.twitter.com/kJpfA1akgV – National Health Service (@SNSRDO) June 5, 2020

Ecuador registers 42,106 cases. Official data indicates that until June 5 there are also 3,592 deaths from the new virus.

🕙COMMUNICATED || # COVID19

The Ministry of Public Health reports: 125,149 samples,

* 4100 recovered patients,

* 11858 cases with epidemiological discharge,

* 56,745 cases discarded,

* 42106 confirmed and

* 3592 deceased people. Queries: soporte.fed@gobiernoelectronico.gob.ec pic.twitter.com/w7hep1ZENG – Salud_Ec (@Salud_Ec) June 5, 2020

There are 187,400 cases of Covid-19 in Peru. The Peruvian health authority also reported that there are 5,162 dead and 79,214 people recovered.

UPDATE | This is the situation of the coronavirus # COVID19 in Peru until 00:00 on June 5. # PerúEsEstaEnNuestrasManos. More information: https://t.co/yMwMqeyIuV

Situational room: https://t.co/oFMAUUM0zQ pic.twitter.com/QFPO3LmsnO – Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru) June 5, 2020

Colombia reports 1,515 new cases. The Ministry of Health reports that, after the last report, there are 36,635 cases and 1,145 deaths in total.

# ReporteCOVID19 🦠 For this June 5, we confirm in Colombia: 717 recovered

1,515 new cases

58 deceased

12,346 samples processed For a total of: 13,638 recovered

36,635 cases of COVID-19

1,145 deaths

386,938 samples processed https://t.co/6qWMUertKy pic.twitter.com/wRHi7vo0nO – MinSaludCol (@MinSaludCol) June 5, 2020

Florida tops 1,300 new cases for three days in a row. Florida added 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 this Friday, the third consecutive day that the contagion account has grown to more than 1,300 and the start date of Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening. Since March 1, 61.4888 cases and 2,660 deaths – 53 more than yesterday – have been confirmed in Florida from the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

The highest daily figure since March 1 was reached on Thursday: 1,419 cases in 24 hours. The record was since last April 17 at 1,413.

Kenyan police killed 15 people during a curfew by viruses. Kenya police are involved in the deaths of 15 people and injured 31 others, since the country instituted the night curfew in March to fight the coronavirus, the police watchdog said in a statement. “The authority received 87 complaints against police since March 27, 2020 when security measures were tightened,” the agency added.

With 34 new cases, Costa Rica adds 1,128 Covid-19 infections. The Costa Rican Ministry of Health confirmed this June 5 34 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, with which the total number of cases rises to 1228. Compared to yesterday, the variation in confirmed cases was 2.84%.

Confirmed cases are registered in 74 cantons of the 7 provinces corresponding to 1039 adults, 62 older adults and 127 minors.

UK reaches 40,000 deaths from new coronavirus. The United Kingdom reached 40,261 deaths from Covid-19 confirmed by tests in hospitals, residences and homes, after adding another 357 deaths, the British Ministry of Health reported. Health authorities have detected 1,650 new infections today, after having processed or distributed 207,231 diagnostic tests in that period.

Paraguay reports 1,087 cases of Covid-19.

June 5 | Report # COVID19 📍 We process 1,018 samples, 1 positive, related to confirmed case, in isolation. 📍10 boarding schools, 2 of them in intensive care. Nuevos5 new recovered, thus adding 516. 📍Total confirmed: 1087. #NosCuidamosEntreTodos pic.twitter.com/wkoZFyrd5T – Ministry of Health (@msaludpy) June 5, 2020

Deaths from Covid-19 in Chile rise more than half in a week. The coronavirus does not give truce to Chile, which on Friday reported a total of 1,448 deaths, an increase of more than 50% in a week, authorities reported. Three months after the first case registered in the country, the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, reported 4,207 new infections and 92 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Donald Trump says the US USA It has largely overcome the pandemic. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, affirmed that the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic is already behind. “We had the largest economy in history. And that force allowed us to overcome this horrible pandemic, which we have already largely overcome, I think we are doing well, “he said at a press conference in which he celebrated that unemployment in May fell to 13.3%, compared to to April, when the rate reached 14.7%.

Trump defended his management of the crisis United States, which is the country in the world with the most fatal cases of the coronavirus with more than 108,000 deaths.

The European Union will reopen internal borders in June and external borders from July.The countries of the European Union will lift the restrictions they apply to each other during the pandemic in June and will begin to prepare for the gradual reopening of the external borders from July, said the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson.

This issue was addressed during a videoconference of European interior ministers in which “a majority” of countries made it clear that by June 15 they will have lifted border controls, while “others” will do so before the end of the month. .

President of Mexico admits “inefficiencies” in Covid-19 death count. The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, admitted that there are “inefficiencies” in the count of deaths by Covid-19, after this week an adjustment in numbers has caused record daily reports, with up to 1,092 deaths recorded in a single working day.

“It seeks to go up to date, but there is this delay, that lag, which has to do with inefficiencies (in the count), but also because of the emergency situation,” the president explained in his morning conference from the southeastern state of Tabasco. López Obrador said that health professionals prioritize “saving lives” in a pandemic that has already left more than 105,000 infections and 12,500 deaths rather than attending to these bureaucratic tasks.

The Covid-19 is “under control” in France. The COVID-19 epidemic is currently “under cotrol” in France, declared the president of the scientific council, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, on Friday.

“The virus continues to circulate in certain regions (…) but it circulates at a slow speed. Where there were close to several tens of thousands of cases, around 80,000 new cases daily in early March, before confinement, we estimate that we are now around 1,000 cases or so, “Delfraissy told the radio station. France Inter.

Oxford experts will test Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil. The possible vaccine against Covid-19 in which scientists from the University of Oxford work will be tested in Brazil by the level of infection in that country and in order to determine its effectiveness, the British newspaper The Times reported on Friday.

Experts from the Jenner Institute at this university began developing the vaccine in chimpanzees in January and are currently working on the clinical phases. But with the decline in cases in the UK, they need a place with a higher infection rate to demonstrate whether it is effective.

Central European countries open their borders between them. Community citizens residing in Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and, partially, Germany, can move freely between these countries from this Friday without the need to present an analysis proving that they are not infected with coronavirus or undergo any quarantine. The opening of borders has been possible thanks to a series of regional and bilateral agreements between these nations, all members of the European Union, and in which the incidence of the pandemic and the number of infected and dead have been comparatively limited.

Switzerland will reopen its borders with the European Union and the United Kingdom on June 15. The Swiss government announced on Friday that entry restrictions imposed on citizens of the European Union and the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be lifted on June 15. The reopening, which also affects the countries that together with Switzerland make up the European Free Trade Agreement (Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein) has been decided after consultations with the competent authorities of the affected countries and “in view of the current epidemiological situation” , highlighted in an official note.

Bentley announces the cut of 1,000 jobs. British luxury car maker Bentley announced on Friday that it will cut 1,000 jobs, or a quarter of its staff, due to the drop in activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The brand, which employs 4,000 people in the United Kingdom and belongs to the German Volkswagen group, said in a statement that it proposed voluntary departures to its employees and does not rule out the possibility of more layoffs.

Erdogan surprisingly canceled the weekend curfew announced shortly before. “As president, I decided to cancel the weekend curfew imposed in 15 provinces. I ask my citizens to strictly follow the rules of hygiene, use of a mask and social distance, “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet.

Erdogan’s announcement caused confusion because the Interior Ministry had previously indicated that the curfew in 15 of the country’s 80 provinces, where half the population lives, would also be maintained this weekend. The government had been applying this measure in the country since mid-April.