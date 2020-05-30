While the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, as of this Friday there are more than 6 million confirmed cases, while the deaths amount to 600,000. So far, more than 2 million patients have recovered.

This was a minute-by-minute update on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Saturday, May 30.

Formula 1 could return in July in Austria. The Formula 1 season could resume on July 5 and 12 with two races in Austria. The Austrian Ministry of Health announced today that the organizers’ proposal meets the health requirements imposed by the pandemic.

“The two Formula 1 races on July 5 and 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Styrie, will be held without spectators,” the Health Ministry said in a statement, estimating that “the organization presented a comprehensive and professional safety concept. »For the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.

The EU urges the United States to reconsider its break with the WHO. The European Union asked the United States on Saturday to “reconsider” the decision to break its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) since global cooperation is “the only effective and viable way to win the battle” against the pandemic coronavirus infection.

“WHO must continue to be able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future. For this, the participation and support of all is required and very necessary, “said the high representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“It is time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results should be avoided. In this context, we urge the United States to reconsider the announced decision, “they add.

Felipe VI: there are still “difficult times”. Felipe VI believes that Spain is “a great country that always faces difficulties, important or serious, and knows how to overcome them,” and says so after warning that although the coronavirus crisis is resolved, “they still have to be overcome.” difficult times, times that test us again ».

The head of state has taken advantage of the commemoration of the Day of the Armed Forces to send “a message of hope and confidence in our future” to the Armies and also to “all Spanish society” who, with his “effort and sacrifice”, has achieved that the situation generated by the pandemic has “improved considerably”.

The beaches in Italy reopen. Italy faces the first weekend of open beaches under security measures due to the pandemic, so the municipalities have resorted to security guards to control access to the sandbanks and applications for the telephones that make it possible to reserve or know where there are free spaces to plant the umbrella.

Although the weather is unacceptable, since it is cloudy and it rains throughout the country, it can be said that the summer season has started.

Curfew extended in the most populous state of Venezuela. The Venezuelan government announced this Friday the extension of the declared curfew in the Zulia state, bordering Colombia, in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“President Nicolás Maduro has decided to decree a health emergency throughout the state of Zulia, with emphasis on the capital city, Maracaibo” and to extend the night curfew decreed ten days ago in two municipalities bordering Colombia, to a new municipality, said the Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez.

France wants stadiums with an audience next season. France’s Sports Minister, Roxana Maracineanu, wants professional sports to resume “with the public in the stadiums” for the upcoming 2020-2021 season, especially in soccer Ligue 1, whose definitive suspension in the 2019- 2020, decided in April, returned to defend.

«My goal is precisely that the sport is resumed in good condition, with an audience in the stadiums, especially the soccer championship (2020-2021) in the month of August. That the two clubs in the Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon) can make friendly matches before the end of their European season (2019-2020). And then prepare the new season as necessary, depending on the information that the Ministry of Health gives us, “Maracineanu told the L’Alsace newspaper.

The United States exceeds 102,000 deaths from Covid-19. The United States reached 1,745,606 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 102,798 deaths this Friday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 406,446 people have overcome the disease as of this Friday.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 368,284 confirmed cases and 29,605 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy. In New York City alone, 21,477 people have died.

With information from Deutsche Welle, Voice of America, BBC, international media, news agencies and Ministries of Health