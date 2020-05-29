The coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. Until this Thursday, confirmed cases exceed 5.5 million and deaths amount to 600 thousand. More than two million people have already recovered worldwide.

This was a minute by minute of the advance of the pandemic worldwide this Thursday, May 28.

USA USA It exceeds 101,500 deaths and 1.72 million Covid-19 infections. New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 366,733 confirmed cases and 29,529 deaths.

The United States reached 1,720,613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 101,562 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

Colombia registers 1,262 cases in one day and reaches 25,366. The Covid-19 pandemic is still uncontainable in Colombia where on Thursday the authorities confirmed 1,262 cases, a daily record that brought the infected to 25,366, with a special incidence in Bogotá and the Caribbean cities of Cartagena and Barranquilla.

The report of the Ministry of Health also includes 19 deceased for a total of 822 deaths in the country. The numbers on the progression of the disease are constantly increasing and in the last three days the number of infections has exceeded a thousand: 1,022 on Tuesday, 1,101 on Wednesday and 1,262 today.

02:49 Paraguayan soccer will return on July 17 without an audience in the stands

Mexico reaches 80,000 cases and 9,000 deaths from Covid-19. The Mexican government reported on Thursday a total of 81,400 cases and 9,044 deaths confirmed by COVID-19 in the three months that the disease has been in the country.

In its daily technical report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported 3,377 infections in the last 24 hours, 4.33% more than the total of 78,023 the previous day, in addition to 447 new deaths, 5.2% more than the 8,597 accumulated until the previous day.

Panama reaches 12,000 cases of Covid-19. The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported this Thursday, May 28, that the accumulated cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) increased to 12,131; while deaths reach 320.

To the 232 new cases, of the last 24 hours, there are added 171 cases notified by the Social Security Fund, which correspond from May 22 to 26, Minsa explains in a statement.

Covid-19 threatens Guatemalan prisons with positive cases and death. The coronavirus crisis reached the Guatemalan Penitentiary System on Thursday (05.28.2020) with four confirmed cases, in addition to an inmate who died in a hospital with a clinical picture with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

According to a report by the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDH) released by the entity this Thursday, two women tested positive at the Center for the New Prison Management Model, Fraijanes 1, in the department of Guatemala, after conducting tests and swabs to the 51 female prisoners in the prison.

Peru reaches 4,000 killed by Covid-19. Peru on Thursday exceeded 4,000 deaths from coronavirus, with 116 deaths in the last 24 hours, a drop compared to previous days, totaling more than 141,000 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

The Andean country officially registered 5,874 new cases of covid-19, bringing the infections to 141,779, 42% more than eight days ago. Peru is the second country with the most cases in Latin America after Brazil.

Costa Rica reaches a thousand cases of Covid-19. The Ministry of Health, Daniel Salas, reported this Thursday of 16 new cases of coronavirus in the country, for a total of 1000. There are 10 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, with an age range of 45 to 87 years .

There are 470 women and 530 men, of whom 817 are Costa Rican and 183 foreigners.

Bars and restaurants will be able to open in France starting next Tuesday. The bars, cafes and restaurants of France will be able to open their doors to the public from next Tuesday, June 2, although in the Parisian region only the terraces will be able to do so at the moment, announced French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Thursday.

Italy registers 70 deaths in a day and about 600 new infections. Italy recorded 70 deaths with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, half that this Wednesday, and the total number now stands at 33,142, according to the latest Civil Protection data released on Thursday.

The new infections are 593, somewhat higher than yesterday although on the same line, and a third of these cases are from Lombardy, the region that has been hit hardest by the epidemic. More than 150,000 people have already been cured, and about 48,000 are currently positive, although only 7,379 are hospitalized with symptoms, and those admitted to intensive care are already less than 500 across the country.

Ecuador registers 3,313 deaths and 38,471 positive of Covid-19

Ecuador registered this Thursday (05.28.2020) 3,313 official deaths, 2,136 probable and 38,471 positive for COVID-19, reported the Ministry of Public Health. At the national level, the age group most affected is 20 to 49 years, which brings together 56.1 percent of cases, followed by 50 to 64 years, which totals 24.3 percent, and that of over 65, with 16.3 percent confirmed. Ecuador is in a process of phase change of the epidemiological strategy to face the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to move from mass isolation to social distancing, with the gradual and coordinated lifting of the restrictions in force since March 16. .

Spain registers 27,119 deaths from the new coronavirus. Spain reached 27,119 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, after reporting one in the last 24 hours and 38 in the last week, according to a new accounting mechanism, the Ministry of Health reported.

The cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours are 182, 49 fewer than this Wednesday, for a total of 237,906 infected. Accounting for deaths over the past seven days provides a better assessment of the recent evolution of the disease, according to health authorities. The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, pointed out that “some” outbreaks have occurred in the last days in three different parts of the country, but stressed that the infections were controlled after isolating the people.

Egypt breaks the barrier of 20,000 Covid-19 cases. ANDEgypt broke this Thursday the barrier of 20,000 total cases of coronavirus and 1,000 infections in one day, the highest record of positives since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health reported. Egypt, the second African country with more cases after South Africa (25,937), registered 1,127 cases for the first time this day and reached the figure of 20,793 total infections, while the number of deaths is 845.

The country has exceeded the peak of infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in the last three days, after a month of Ramadan in which there has been a rebound. Last week, the Egyptian government predicted that the number of cases would rise to 20,000 in the coming days and to 71,000 in the coming weeks.

Paraguay reaches 900 cases in the middle of phase two of its de-escalation. Paraguay reached 900 Covid-19 cases on Thursday after the 16 positives registered in the last 24 hours, keeping the death toll at eleven, when the country passes the equator of the first week of phase two of the de-escalation.

Of the positives of the date, nine correspond to contacts from previous cases, five from people from abroad and two without links, according to the daily report on social networks of the Minister of Public Health, Julio Mazzoleni. A total of eight people are hospitalized, while the number of recovered is ten, bringing the total to 402 since the appearance of the first infection, on March 7 last. Paraguay began on Monday the second phase of the so-called “smart quarantine” with the return to activity of shopping centers, sporting and cultural events without an audience.

El Salvador goes to phase 3 of the Covid-19 pandemic after over 2,100 cases. El Salvador entered phase 3 of the Covid-19 pandemic after exceeding 2,100 confirmed infections, according to a memorandum from the Ministry of Health published by the local press on Thursday.

Entering this phase implies that the capacity of the health system is insufficient to care for people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease. The document establishes a series of indications for handling suspicious, asymptomatic and minor cases outside hospitals, “given that we are in Phase III.” “A suspected Covid-19 patient who is asymptomatic or with mild symptoms will be sent home for 14 days of home quarantine,” the document reads.

China remains at contagion minimums. The National Health Commission of China reported on Thursday (05.28.2020) that on the last day only two new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were diagnosed, both in travelers arriving from abroad, which prolongs the trend of new daily cases below ten.

South Korea again imposes social restrictions. South Korea announced its biggest increase in cases in nearly two months on Thursday. Authorities reported 79 new infections, most in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of those, 69 occurred in people who frequented a Coupang e-commerce company warehouse in Bucheon, west of Seoul, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United Kingdom is the country with the highest over-mortality during the pandemic. The UK has the highest per capita number of additional deaths since the start of the pandemic from the average of previous years, according to an analysis published Thursday by the British Financial Times.

Italy rejects the proposal for “health passports” in the summer. Italian Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia today rejected the idea of ​​the “health passport”, proposed by several Italian regions for travel during this summer in a pandemic, and considered that it would be unconstitutional.

Hungary opens football stadiums, cinemas and open-air theaters to the public. The Hungarian Government has announced this Thursday that it is opening to the public football stadiums, cinemas and open-air theaters, as well as swimming pools, although with strict measures to avoid COVID-19 infections.

Israel conducts 100,000 tests to prevent a “second outbreak”. Israeli authorities began carrying out serological tests on 100,000 of its citizens, one of the world’s largest screening campaigns, with a view to preventing a “second outbreak” of covid-19, a senior official said Thursday.