According to the World Health Organization for this Friday, there are 5,128,492 million contagion cases in the world and more than 333,489 thousand deaths from the pandemic.

This is a minute-by-minute report of the progress of the disease worldwide this Friday, May 22.

UK public debt has been at its highest since 1963. The United Kingdom in April issued a record £ 62.1bn ($ 69bn) of public debt due to the array of government measures taken to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government borrowed £ 51.1 billion more than in April the previous year, reaching the highest level since 1963, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.

Spain will be in disarray as of this Monday. The entire Spanish territory will be in some phase of lack of confidence starting next Monday, after the Government approved this Friday to include the last pending territories, especially Madrid and Barcelona.

The Madrid region and the Barcelona metropolitan area are the most important territories that will go to phase 1 on Monday, while much of the rest of the country will be able to go to phase 2 on Monday, which allows more activities.

France will hold the second municipal round on June 28. The second round of the municipal elections in France will take place on June 28, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Friday. “Having weighed the pros and cons, we believe that democratic life must also regain all its rights,” Philippe said in a statement broadcast on television.

However, the Prime Minister added that this decision is “reversible” depending on the evolution of the epidemic in France.