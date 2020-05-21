According to the World Health Organization for this Thursday, there are 4,927,487 million contagion cases in the world and more than 323,956 thousand deaths from the pandemic.

This is a minute-by-minute report of the progress of the disease worldwide this Thursday, May 21.

Easyjet announces that it resumes some flights from June 15. The British airline Easyjet announced on Thursday that it will resume some flights from June 15, mainly “internal flights in the United Kingdom and France” with sanitary measures on board.

“A small number of flights will restart on routes where we think demand is sufficient to allow profitable flights,” the company said in a statement.

Almost all of Easyjet’s fleet is paralyzed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the confinement measures and border closures that paralyzed global air traffic. (afp)

2-day-old baby born in South Africa dies of Covid-19. A premature baby just two days old died of the coronavirus in South Africa, according to the latest official data, making it one of the earliest deaths recorded in this country. The data, provided last night by the government of the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, indicate that the mother and the baby had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Unfortunately we have registered the first neonatal death related to Covid-19. The baby was 2 days old and was born prematurely. The baby had pulmonary difficulties that required ventilation support (pulmonary) immediately after his birth, “lamented the South African Ministry of Health, in a statement, where they announced 26 new deaths.

They raise the health alert in 3 more regions of Japan, less not in Tokyo. The Government of Japan decided on Thursday to lift the state of health alert that was still in force in three prefectures due to the coronavirus, although it decided to maintain that measure in Tokyo and four other regions where contagions have not yet been sufficiently reduced.

“We have decided to lift the state of emergency in 3 prefectures of Kansai (west) after discussing the situation of the coronavirus with our committee of experts,” said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in statements to the media.

The United Kingdom exceeds 36,000 deaths from Covid-19 and registers 2,615 new cases. The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the United Kingdom reached 36,042 on Thursday, after adding to the official count 338 deaths in the last 24 hours, in a day in which 2,615 new infections have been reported.

In the country as a whole, 128,340 tests have been carried out in 24 hours, while England maintains its plans to reduce the confinement from June 1, and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland work on their own roadmap to the de-escalation.

More than five million cases of Covid-19 worldwide. At least 5,006,730 people have been infected with Covid-19 and 328,047 died. In Europe 1,954,519 cases and 169,880 deaths are registered. Only in the USA USA already 1,551,853 cases and 93,439 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).