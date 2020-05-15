While the Ministry of Health in Nicaragua assures that there are only 25 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths and the population denounces more cases and deaths with diagnoses in which they are suspicious, in the world the cases of contagion continue to increase, exceeding 4 million people affected.

This is a minute-by-minute report of how the disease is progressing worldwide.

Coronavirus has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide. Deaths caused by the coronavirus worldwide already number 302,493, while the number of infections worldwide amounts to 4.4 million people, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States.

Five potential Chinese vaccines will move into a third phase of development in July. China anticipates that the five coronavirus vaccines developed in the country that have entered the second phase of clinical trials will pass that phase in July, a senior official with the National Health Commission said Monday.

28 million surgical operations canceled in the world by the coronavirus. Some 28.4 million surgical operations have been or will be canceled or postponed in the world in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an international study published this Friday. “Based on a 12-week peak in hospital activity interruption by COVID-19, it is estimated that 28.4 million scheduled operations will be canceled or postponed worldwide in 2020,” says the study by the group of surgeons. CovidSurg Collaborative. The research was carried out by scientists at the University of Birmingham and published in the British Journal of Surgery.

Russia claims to have reached the Covid-19 plateau. The director of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency and former Minister of Health of Russia, Veronika Skvortsova, announced today that the rate of infections of the new coronavirus in the country is stable, indicating that the plateau of the epidemic has been reached nationwide .

Lula fears “genocide” due to Bolsonaro’s policy regarding the coronavirus. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in an interview with the . agency that he “prays” that “the Brazilian people escape this genocide caused by the responsibility of [Jair] Bolsonaro », criticizing the policies of the far-right president in the face of the advance of the coronavirus.

Austria allows cultural events from May 29 with 100 spectators. The cultural events with the public will resume their activity in Austria from May 29 with a maximum capacity of 100 people, which will rise to 250 on July 1 and could reach 1,000 from August, reported this Friday (15.05.2020) government.

Spain begins to control arrivals from abroad to avoid outbreaks. Spain began this Friday (15.05.2020) to control the arrival of people from abroad at its airports, taking their temperature and ordering them to 14 days of quarantine, to avoid a relapse of the coronavirus that left 138 dead in the last 24 hours.