The coronavirus surpassed this Friday the 3.8 million infected and the 270 thousand deaths worldwide; The United States exceeds 1.2 million infections and also exceeded 75,000 deaths.

This is a minute by minute of the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Friday, May 7.

Chile registers more than a thousand positive cases and nine deaths from coronavirus. The Chilean Ministry of Health confirmed 1,391 new cases of coronavirus this Friday, for a total of 25,972 infected people. In addition, the Ministry of Health confirmed 9 deaths from the pandemic. for a total of 294 deaths.

Regarding deaths, in the last 24 hours with a cutoff at 9:00 pm yesterday, subsec @pdazan reports that 9 people died, with a total of 294 people killed by # COVID_19. pic.twitter.com/BBIJzm6TgH – Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud) May 8, 2020

Spain registers 229 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours. The Spanish health authorities confirmed this Friday 229 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours and the new infections rebounded to 1,095.

Cuba confirms 12 new cases of coronavirus. The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) confirmed 12 new cases of coronavrius this Friday, for a total of 1,741 and the death toll is 74.

12 new cases of # COVID19 were confirmed, for a cumulative of 1741 in #Cuba. ▪ 587 positive assets

▪ 579 with stable clinical evolution

▪ 5 critically ill patients

▪ 3 patients in serious condition

▪ 74 deceased

▪ 1078 discharges

▪ 2 evacuees https://t.co/JfnoFMPcyN pic.twitter.com/CzR1jL0R2M – Cuban Ministry of Public Health (@MINSAPCuba) May 8, 2020

Barcelona reopens its beaches for sports. Barcelona City Council reopened its beaches on Friday to allow its citizens to play sports. They can only be used between 6 and 10 AM, the strip enabled by the Spanish government for that purpose.

South Africa will conditionally release 19,000 prisoners to contain Covid-19. The Government of South Africa announced this Friday that it will grant parole to some 19,000 prisoners with low-level crimes as a measure to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in prisons, considered high-risk areas.

Mayor of Milan threatens to close bars. The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, scolded his fellow citizens today, after the images of this Thursday, of hundreds of people who went out for a walk and had a snack in the Navigli area, where the bars have supposedly opened to take orders to carry out.

New outbreak of coronavirus in a nightlife area of ​​Seoul. A new coronavirus outbreak in a well-known nightlife area of ​​Seoul worries South Korean authorities, at a time when the Asian country has just activated a new phase of looser distancing due to the fall of infections.