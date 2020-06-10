The new SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread to more than 7 million people worldwide, while global deaths are at least 411,953, according to reports from Johns Hopkins University. In Nicaragua, according to the latest Minsa report, there are 1,464 cases and 55 deaths.

This is a minute-by-minute update on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Wednesday, June 10.

The world economy is experiencing its worst recession since the 1930s, according to the OECD. The world economy is experiencing its worst recession since the 1930s with a 6% drop in activity in 2020 in the event that the pandemic does not flare up, and 7.6% if that happens by the end of the year. .

This is the double scenario that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) draws in its semi-annual outlook report published this Wednesday (10.06.2020), marked by exceptional uncertainty and in which the euro zone appears as the region which comes out worse stop.

Argentina reports 1,141 cases in the last 24 hours. The health authority detailed that the total number of infected is 24,761. The deaths in that country are 717.

El Salvador reports 3,274 cases and 60 deaths from Covid-19. The Ministry of Health reported that to date there are 1,438 people recovered and 535 asymptomatic cases. In the last 24 hours, 83 new cases were registered.

He also explained that the most affected people have an age range of 20 to 39 years and are mostly men.

The coronavirus threatens 70,000 aviation jobs in the UK. Some 70,000 jobs in the British airline sector are threatened in the next two to three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a restructuring comparable to that of coal mines in the 1980s, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Airlines could destroy some 39,000 direct jobs in the current quarter and another 30,000 indirect jobs are in jeopardy in the supply chain, warns study conducted by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) in collaboration with union confederation TUC, unions sectorial and the ecological group Possible.

Extended use of masks would reduce the reproduction rate of the COVID-19. The widespread use of face masks in public places could reduce the number of coronavirus (R) reproduction and prevent new outbreaks of the disease, according to a study released Wednesday by the British universities of Cambridge and Greenwich.

According to an investigation carried out by experts from these academic centers, if the population used masks, the R number would be kept below 1.0 and new waves would be avoided, combining this measure with confinement.

Austria will reopen its border with Italy on June 16. Austria will reopen on June 16 its border with Italy, closed since March to fight the new coronavirus, announced the government, which will also lift controls with most other EU countries. Yes, we open the border. Yes, traveling to Italy, Greece, Croatia for example will be possible, »Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Vienna established a list of 31 countries with which the freedom to travel is restored on the same date, which does not however include Sweden, Spain, Portugal or the United Kingdom. For these countries Austria will continue to require a negative COVID-19 test or prior 14-day isolation.

Germany extends until 31 August a notice not to travel to third countries. The German government decided this Wednesday to extend until August 31 the recommendation not to travel abroad for all countries except for community partners-except Spain-, those associated with Schengen-except Norway- and the United Kingdom, for which This notice will be lifted on the 15th.

“Unlike the case of our European neighbors, for the rest of the world we do not yet have reliable data, criteria and shared coordination processes that allow unlimited tourism again without incalculable risks,” said Foreign Minister Heiko. Maas.

He added that Germany cannot and does not want to take the risk that German citizens will be stranded again this summer in any part of the world or unknowingly import the virus on their return to the country.

The pope cries out against child labor that increased the most during the pandemic. Pope Francis today launched an appeal to end the scourge of child labor, which has increased further during the COVID-19 pandemic, after holding the general audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

Francisco recalled that next Friday is the day of the world day against child labor and stated that “it is a phenomenon that deprives children of their childhood and endangers their comprehensive development” and that “in many cases they are forms of slavery and seclusion with physical and psychological consequences ».

Spaniards will be able to travel freely throughout the country from June 21. The Spanish Congress will approve a special plan for hygiene and social health prevention regulations since the end of the state of alarm, on June 21, when the movement restrictions will be lifted. Although Spain’s borders will still be closed to international tourism until July 1, the reopening and freedom of movement will save part of the important summer campaign.

The Balearic Mediterranean archipelago will implement a pilot plan to resume foreign tourism in Spain in the second half of June, which will allow the staggered arrival and with security measures of a maximum of 10,900 travelers from Germany.

