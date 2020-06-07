Global deaths from the new coronavirus exceed 400,000 deaths and nearly exceed seven million infections this Sunday, according to reports from Johns Hopkins University. This is the minute by minute on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Sunday, June 7.

Global deaths exceed 400,000. The world exceeded 400,000 deaths this Sunday according to the Johns Hopkins University count, which reports that the United States remains in the lead to date, with 109,802 deaths, followed by the United Kingdom (40,548), Brazil (35,930), Italy ( 33,846), France (29,145), Spain (27,135) and Mexico (13,511).

The figure is exceeded one day after the Brazilian government adopted a new counting format that only includes deaths and cases registered in 24 hours and dismisses the total balance.

The latest official figures from Brazil record more than 34,000 deaths related to the virus, the third highest number in the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, almost 7 million infections have been registered in the world, with the United States (more than 1.9 million), Brazil (672,846) and Russia in the lead (467,073).

Spain enters the last two weeks of the state of alarm. Spain entered this Sunday in the last two weeks of the state of alarm decreed by the government, while more than half of the population, about 25 million people, is ready to begin the third and last phase of the transition plan towards soioeconomic normality .

The plan, structured in several stages, involves gradually easing drastic restrictions on the movement of people and countless activities. The executive imposed these limitations on March 14, when the state of alarm began, to curb the massive contagion, now practically controlled.

India reports a new large increase in cases and surpasses Spain as the fifth most affected country in the world. India reported 9,971 new cases this Sunday in another large one-day surge, a day before shopping malls, hotels and religious sites reopened after a 10-week shutdown.

With this new increase, India surpassed Spain as the fifth most affected country, with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)

New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among the most affected cities in India, and 6 of the country’s 28 states account for 73% of all cases.

UK to reopen places of worship on June 15. The British government announced on Sunday that it will reopen places of worship “to pray privately and individually” from June 15, while the progressive lifting of restrictions in the country continues.

However, religious services and group prayers remain banned due to fears of the rapid spread of the virus indoors.

Likewise, the Boris Johnson government plans to reopen all stores and shops also on June 15, as well as restaurants and pubs, but with a limited number of customers.

