While in Nicaragua, residents are unaware of the situation of the new coronavirus due to the absence of reports from the Ministry of Health and the population denounces more cases, in the world the cases of contagion continue to increase, surpassing the figure of 4 million people affected .

This is the minute-by-minute report on how the disease is progressing worldwide.

El Salvador about 1,000 cases of Covid-19. El Salvador’s Health authorities reported on Tuesday 40 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number to 998. 18 dead and 349 people recovered are reported.

This day we performed 1,883 tests of # COVID19: – We confirm 40 new cases

– All local In addition, we report 24 recovered patients, one deceased and 105 who completed their quarantine. More information at: https://t.co/RAMz0dM1UL pic.twitter.com/YYQzVkPyZD – Ministry of Health (@SaludSV) May 12, 2020

France extends the state of emergency until July 10. A law extending France’s state of emergency came into effect, a day after the blockades began to be lifted across the country.

The state of emergency law gives the government the power to enforce measures to prevent a second wave of covid-19.

Germany records more than 900 new cases in 24 hours. That is a dramatic jump from the 357 cases reported the day before. It brings the national total to 170,508 cases, the Robert Koch Institute, the national agency for disease control and prevention.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in Germany has been above 1 for the past three consecutive days, the institute said.

Over 36,000 deaths from coronavirus in the UK. The United Kingdom recorded more than 36,000 deaths as of the beginning of May, allegedly caused by the coronavirus, and an excess mortality of 50,000 since the start of the pandemic compared to the average of previous years, according to official statistics published on Tuesday. These figures, compiled by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), are higher than those of the Ministry of Health because it only counts the deaths of people who tested positive for the covid-19.

Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules. This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus. # StayAlert pic.twitter.com/2z9yl1Fxs4 – Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020

There are more than 286,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the world, according to the WHO. The new coronavirus has caused at least 286,122 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources, on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 4,188,040 cases of contagion were recorded in 195 countries or territories. The number of positive diagnosed cases, however, only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the different policies of the different countries to diagnose the cases, some only do it with those people who need hospitalization. Authorities believe that so far at least 1,432,700 people have been cured of the disease.

Denmark declares COVID-19 controlled and believes second wave “very unlikely”. The Danish health authorities on Tuesday considered the epidemic of COVID-19 in this Nordic country as controlled and consider it “very unlikely” that it could be affected by a second wave of the virus. “We have managed to keep the spread of coronavirus under control, thanks to a strong collective effort,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Denmark, with a population of 5.7 million inhabitants, has so far registered 10,711 positives for COVID-19 and 533 deaths, with a downward trend in the number of hospital admissions since early April and with a current contagion rate of 0 , 7. “If the virus was out of control and we did nothing, there would be a second wave. But we have learned a lot from the disease, we have the ability to test and isolate those exposed to the infection, “said the head of the National Institute of Health, Kåre Mølbak

With more doubts than certainties, Mexico is preparing an economic reopening in the midst of a pandemic. Applying more COVID-19 screening tests and clear criteria to define which regions and activities will return to normal are the key to reopening the Mexican economy, experts say, a process that the government will launch this week among many doubts. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador anticipated a program of phased opening of activities where those related to exports stand out, such as the automotive industry, but which would also include construction and tourism.

However, their reluctance to embrace globally validated criteria, such as the importance of screening, and to listen to discordant voices, could harm this process. The reopening “can be done, what you cannot do is open blindly because there is going to be a disaster,” says Alejandro Macías, an infectologist and responsible for the health strategy during the AH1N1 influenza pandemic, which emerged in Mexico in 2009. Until Monday, the country reported 36,327 confirmed cases and 3,573 deaths from COVID-19 while it is going through the peak of contagion of the epidemic, according to official projections.

The behavior of Mexicans has been exemplary, let’s continue with the measures of healthy distance. Morning conference. https://t.co/Mrcvsdlttn – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 12, 2020

The pope asks rulers to invest in healthcare and hire more staff. Pope Francis affirmed today that the pandemic “has shown many deficiencies in health care” in some countries and, in response, urged the rulers “to invest in health, as the primary common good, strengthening structures and appointing more nursing personnel” .

This was pointed out by the pontiff in his message on the occasion of the World Day of Nursing, in which he valued the role of the nurses that he described as “next door saints”.

The infections and deaths by coronavirus in Spain rebound slightly. Spain registered a slight rebound on Tuesday both in the number of deaths per day, with 176 now totaling 26,920 since the start of the pandemic, and in infections confirmed by PCR tests, which rose to 426 and bring the total to 227,436.

By region, Catalonia accumulates 43% of the total of new cases, with 184 positives compared to yesterday, while Madrid adds 48 and consolidates the daily number, according to the latest official data.

📹Fernando Simón, director of the CCAES: 📉The data from # COVID19 are favorable, but at the same time they indicate that new cases are still detected and there is a risk of transmission and therefore we must not let our guard down. Https://t.co/Umj483avE0 #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter .com / diFbQvQ2hq – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) May 12, 2020

Wuhan plans to do massive tests after regrowth. Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic were recorded, plan to carry out massive tests on its 11 million inhabitants after detecting a small outbreak in a residential community, reports the state press .

According to the official Global Times, which quotes sources from the Wuhan Health Authority, the city is preparing to start a test campaign that would last about ten days, although it is a plan that is still being studied and has not yet been studied. details have been revealed. If confirmed, the city would respond with these massive tests to the fears of the population after six new cases were detected in a residential complex.

America surpasses Europe and becomes the region with the most cases. The American continent outnumbered Europe in the last few hours in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 1.74 million compared to 1.73 million in the Old Continent, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Europe was since mid-February the “epicenter” of the epidemic, in the words of the WHO Director-General himself, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but the largest number of daily cases in recent weeks, with countries like the US. The USA, Brazil, Mexico, Peru or Canada especially affected, has caused America to surpass it.

India partially resumes circulation of passenger trains. The passenger transport network in India, paralyzed since the end of March to fight the coronavirus, partially resumed its activity on Tuesday despite the acceleration of the pandemic.

As of this Tuesday, the circulation of thirty passenger trains is authorized between New Delhi, the capital, and other large cities in this country of 1.3 billion inhabitants. However, it is only a small part of the traffic in normal time. To go by train it is mandatory to wear a mask, take your temperature and it is prohibited to travel if you have symptoms.

Japan advises against traveling to Mexico, Colombia, Honduras and 9 other countries. The Government of Japan issued a new order that recommends avoiding any trip to thirteen new countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Honduras and Uruguay, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, announced this Tuesday at a press conference the expansion of the list of nations with the level 3 (out of a total of 4) of risk for the spread of the virus, which implies that the authorities advise against any displacement to them.

The inclusion of the four aforementioned countries assumes that most of the American continent is declared as an area to which it is recommended to avoid any type of travel, with some exceptions such as Argentina, Venezuela, Paraguay, Guatemala and Nicaragua, to which nonetheless they discourage “unnecessary” movements.

Russia returns to activity little by little but continues to detect infections. Russia begins a prudent regional lack of confidence this Tuesday, protected by a weak mortality although the country registered again more than 10,000 cases of additional infections by the new coronavirus. With 232,243 confirmed cases since the beginning of the epidemic, of which 10,899 were registered on Tuesday according to official statistics, Russia is among the three or four most affected countries in the world in terms of number of patients.

However, mortality, according to official statistics, remains very low, with only 2,116 deaths, compared to countries such as Spain, Italy or France, or even Germany, cited as an example for its management of the crisis. Since the beginning of May, more than 10,000 new cases have been registered every day, an evolution that Russia explains due to its massive detection policy, with 5.8 million tests, according to Tuesday’s report.

40 percent of Chinese students have already returned to classes. More than 107 million Chinese students have resumed classes, which represents about 40 percent of the total, while only five provinces of the 34 administrative divisions of the country have not returned to activity in universities, reported today the Ministry of Chinese education.

The director of the group for the control of the epidemic of the Ministry of Education, Wang Dengfeng, explained that almost 3 million of the students who have started the classes are university students, belonging to 26 provinces of the country, except those of Hebei (northeast), Shandong (east), Hubei (center), Heilongjiang (northeast), and Beijing Municipality, where the university has not yet returned to classrooms.

More than 31 million students returned to class in secondary schools and almost 44 million did so to primary schools in 21 provinces, while kindergartens have opened in only eight provinces in the country.

European Union warns of a possible rise in asylum claims. The risk of the coronavirus spreading in poor countries and a possible resurgence of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) could translate into an increase in asylum demands in Europe “in the medium term,” the European asylum agency said on Tuesday.

“The suspension of global coalition operations in the Middle East has left a power vacuum that IS is seeking to exploit,” the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said in publishing a report on the impact of COVID-19. . For this agency, a resurgence of IS along with “possible food shortages and security destabilization should COVID-19 take root in lower-income countries could lead to increased migration related to asylum.”

Plasma and placenta, alternatives against COVID-19 being studied in Israel. After developing a series of antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus in Israel, according to the Ministry of Defense, companies in the country continue to investigate possible treatments for COVID-19, including one with plasma and a placenta-based cell therapy.

Although Israel is not one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic (254 dead and about 16,500 infected, with around nine million inhabitants), multiple initiatives have been launched for months in search of solutions to stop the spread of the virus.

@US_FDA Clears @Pluristem’s IND Application for Phase II Study of its #celltherapy PLX-PAD in the #treatment of severe # Covid_19 cases complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Under the protocol 140 Patients will be treated.https: //t.co/e2EplpSjSb – Pluristem (@Pluristem) May 8, 2020

Spanish Civil Guard denounces Iberia and Air Europa for failing to comply with measures on flights. The Civil Guard has denounced Iberia and Air Europa for failing to comply with the sanitary measures included in the royal decree to seek the maximum possible separation between passengers on three flights: two from Madrid to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Palma de Mallorca and another that connected Palma and Ibiza.

Sources from the armed institute have informed Efe on Tuesday that, so far, the Civil Guard has denounced Iberia for two flights, the last one, last Sunday, from Madrid to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria after numerous complaints on social networks about the high occupation of the device.

The plane, an Airbus A320, took off from Barajas with 155 people on board and a capacity of 180 seats available, according to the sources consulted, who have detailed to Efe that several agents were present at the Gran Canaria airport and confirmed that the aircraft had Madrid party with an occupation that exceeded 70% of its capacity.

Today on Flight IB3838 Madrid – Las Palmas de GC, via @efren_hr. The plane goes like a can of sardines, without any safety distance between passengers. This image generates insecurity and discomfort, @iberia must rectify and Ministerio @sanidadgob prevent this from happening again pic.twitter.com/fAZ00xKDOf – José Manuel Corrales (@JoseMCorrales) May 10, 2020

Spain will quarantine all travelers from abroad. People from other countries must compulsorily undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Spain starting next Friday, May 15, and while the exceptional measures imposed by the Government continue to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

This is established by a new order of the Ministry of Health, published this Tuesday, which sets the quarantine conditions to which international travelers must submit, a measure that has already been applied to the exceptional authorizations granted for the repatriations of Spaniards and residents in Spain from Italy.

China reportedly reduced imports of Australian meat by coronavirus investigation

China suspended beef imports from four suppliers to Australia on Tuesday, a few weeks after the Chinese ambassador threatened retaliation for the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus promoted by the Canberra government. The decision raises fears that tensions between Australia and its main trading partner will spread to other economic sectors in the country, in a context of crisis due to the pandemic. Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said meat shipments to China had been suspended due to “minor technical” problems related to Chinese certification demands.

Global coronavirus cases exceed 4 million. The cases of the new coronavirus in the world have overcome a new barrier, that of four million, which represents an increase of one million in the last eleven days, according to data confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The daily evolution of cases officially reported by the countries indicates an increase of 63,139 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In relation to the deaths, these rise to 278,892, which represents a daily increase of 8,527, said the agency based in Geneva on Tuesday (12.05.2020).

08:00 a.m. Our coverage of the advance of the coronavirus in Nicaragua and the world begins.

With information from Deutsche Welle, Voice of America, BBC World, international health organizations and institutions.