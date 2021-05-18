Latest news on the massive arrival of immigrants across the Ceuta border from Morocco

This Monday has been beaten the record number of arrival of immigrants to Spain in a single day by sea, accounting for 5,000 Moroccans According to the government delegation in Ceuta, they have reached the autonomous city by swimming. Another 80 migrants tried to jump over the fence early Tuesday, this time through Melilla.

The numbers they have no precedent even in the crisis of the cayucos of the Canary Islands in 2006, with almost 32,000 arrivals to the islands. It is also higher than all the arrivals in canoes to the Canary Islands this year (4,935).

The migratory pressure has been constant throughout the night in Ceuta and the Government Delegation has asked the population for “tranquility”. The Government has sent reinforcements of 50 Civil Guard agents and 100 of the Police to order the return of the migrants and the Army to try to control the situation in the zone.

It is feared that the migration crisis is connected with the diplomatic crisis with Morocco, derived from the health care against Covid-19 provided to the leader of the Polisario Front in Spain.

