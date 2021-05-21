Latest news on the investiture of Aragonès live

This Friday continues in the Parliament of Catalonia the full investiture of Pere Aragonès (ERC) as president of the Generalitat. The parliamentary debate began on Thursday afternoon, and this Friday it was resumed at 9 a.m., in a session in which the vote.

The current acting vice president would have to be invested as 132 ‘president’ in the first round for absolute majority, with the votes in favor of the 33 deputies of ERC, 32 of Junts and 9 of the CUP. 74 in total – you need 68 for an absolute majority.

On Wednesday it became known that the bases of the Junts have approved supporting the candidacy for president of Aragonès, with 83% of favorable votes. Likewise, the president of the Table, Laura Borràs, carried out the corresponding consultation round with all the parties with representation in the Catalan chamber to corroborate that the investiture of the Republican candidate is viable.

In his inauguration speech this Thursday, Pere Aragonès began with a commitment: “I want to be president of the Generalitat to complete the independence of Catalonia, to make amnesty inevitable and to exercise the right to self-determination with total freedom, governing for all citizens, for the entire country.” For this he invoked the example of Scotland, calling on Spain to emulate the United Kingdom and allow an agreed referendum.

In response, sources from the government They have considered in statements to 20 Minutes that “their main obligation and concern must be reality. And this is the economic and social recovery of Catalonia, partly damaged by the frustrating decade of independence, which has led nowhere.”

Follow the full inauguration of Pere Aragonès live:

