While the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, as of this Friday there are more than 5.8 million confirmed cases, while the deaths number 600,000. So far, more than 2 million patients have recovered.

This was a minute-by-minute update on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Friday, May 29.

Curfew extended in the most populous state of Venezuela. The Venezuelan government announced this Friday the extension of the declared curfew in the Zulia state, bordering Colombia, in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“President Nicolás Maduro has decided to decree a health emergency throughout the state of Zulia, with emphasis on the capital city, Maracaibo” and to extend the night curfew decreed ten days ago in two municipalities bordering Colombia, to a new municipality, said the Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez.

France wants stadiums with an audience next season. France’s Sports Minister, Roxana Maracineanu, wants professional sports to resume “with the public in the stadiums” for the upcoming 2020-2021 season, especially in soccer Ligue 1, whose definitive suspension in the 2019- 2020, decided in April, returned to defend.

«My goal is precisely that the sport is resumed in good condition, with an audience in the stadiums, especially the soccer championship (2020-2021) in the month of August. That the two clubs in the Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon) can make friendly matches before the end of their European season (2019-2020). And then prepare the new season as necessary, depending on the information that the Ministry of Health gives us, “Maracineanu told the L’Alsace newspaper.

The United States exceeds 102,000 deaths from Covid-19. The United States reached 1,745,606 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 102,798 deaths this Friday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 406,446 people have overcome the disease as of this Friday.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 368,284 confirmed cases and 29,605 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy. In New York City alone, 21,477 people have died.

Brazil is the fifth country with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the world. Brazil, with 1,124 new deaths in the last 24 hours, overtook Spain on Friday as the fifth country with the most deaths from coronavirus, totaling 27,878 deaths, the Ministry of Health reported.

The South American country, where the pandemic is booming, also recorded a daily record of 26,928 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infected to 465,166.

Brazil also surpassed Spain, which has 27,121 deaths, after registering only two deaths in the last 24 hours. The southeast region, the richest, most industrialized and most populated, remained the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

IMF grants credit to Chile for 24,000 million dollars. The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday granted Chile a credit line for 23.93 billion dollars for two years to face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency reported.

This Flexible Line of Credit (LCF) “should strengthen confidence and, added to the comfortable level of international reserves, serve as a safeguard against adverse risks,” the IMF said in a statement, indicating that the government of Sebastián Piñera plans to try the agreement as “precautionary”.

President of Uruguay in quarantine for possible contagion of Covid-19. The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, will keep quarantine until the results of the analysis to be carried out this Saturday for possible contagion of Covid-19 are known, official sources reported on Friday.

In a message released by the Secretary of the Presidency, it is reported that the president and other government authorities will undergo analysis after an official from the Ministry of Social Development (Mides), with whom they met on Monday, tested positive.

Restaurants open in Los Angeles after confinement. Restaurants, beauty salons and barber shops in Los Angeles will be able to open this Friday with some restrictions and security measures, after months closed by the coronavirus pandemic, authorities reported.

Los Angeles County restaurants, which account for more than half of deaths from the virus in California, will have to limit their capacity to 60% and customers will have to cover their faces when they are not eating.

A plane with 12 tons of UN humanitarian aid arrives in Venezuela. A plane chartered by the United Nations Children’s Agency (Unicef) landed in Venezuela on Friday with 12 tons of humanitarian aid for thousands of families, the organization reported.

The shipment includes 127,000 water purifying tablets, 18 water tanks and 40,000 nutritional support packages, Farhan Haq, a UN spokesman in New York, told reporters. This is the second United Nations humanitarian air shipment to Venezuela in support of the response against COVID-19. In total, the organization has brought more than 100 tons of humanitarian assistance to the country since the beginning of the pandemic, in operations financed by contributions from the international community.

Costa Rica will reopen museums and hotels and maintains a ban on foreigners. The Government of Costa Rica announced this Friday (29.05.2020) that the second phase of reopening of activities will begin from next Monday with the entry into operation of museums, cafes and hotels, and also reported that the prohibition of entry of foreign people , with exceptions, it is extended to June 30.

France registers 61 new deaths in hospitals, totaling 28,714. France registered this Friday (29.05.2020) 61 new deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, which increase the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country from the start of the epidemic to 28,714.

New York City en route to gradual reopening the week of June 8. New York, the United States city hardest hit by COVID-19, is “on the way” to reopen in the week beginning June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said this Friday (29.05.2020). The financial capital of the United States, where eight million people live and in which the pandemic has killed some 21,500, is close to complying with seven rules that will allow it to slowly come out of its blockade of more than two months, Cuomo said. “We will focus on the critical points,” the governor tweeted.

Coronavirus infections rise more than 31 percent in Salvadoran prisons. COVID-19 infections among prisoners in El Salvador rose by more than 31 percent with the spread of 34 people and spread to four prisons in the country’s overcrowded prison system, authorities reported this Friday (05.29.2020) of the government.

Trump says the US “Breaks his relationship with WHO” by managing Covid-19. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Friday (05.29.2020) that he decided to “break” his country’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he accuses of having mismanaged the health emergency of the COVID-19, believing in excess the information provided by China.

First flight from Europe to China after confinement departed from Germany. A flight with 200 passengers on board left this Friday (29.05.2020) from the German airport in Frankfurt for China, the first plane to leave Europe for that country since the beginning of the confinement. Among the passengers were employees of the German automobile group Volkswagen and their families, who return to China to resume their quality control work on assembly lines of the Audi subsidiary, the task they carried out until February, when they had to leave the country.

Cuba registers 22 new cases of coronavirus. The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) confirmed this Friday the existence of 22 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 2005, while the number of deaths is 82.

22 new cases of # COVID19 were confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 2005 in #Cuba

▪158 with stable clinical evolution

▪0 critically ill patients

▪3 patients in serious condition

▪82 deceased

▪1760 discharges

Coronavirus has infected more than 5.8 million people worldwide. The coronavirus has infected 5,871,347 people worldwide, while the pandemic has killed 362,238 people worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

31 of the 32 states in Mexico are on the highest risk red alert for the coronavirus. With the exception of the state of Zacatecas, 31 states of Mexico are at maximum risk of contagion by the coronavirus, the Federal Government of Mexico confirmed this Friday. “The covid-19 epidemic in Mexico must still have several cycles of transmission in different parts of the country,” said Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell.

Chile records 54 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Jaime Mañalich, Minister of Health of Chile, reported that in the last 24 hours 54 people have died from coronavirus, the highest number of deaths since the pandemic began in the South American country. Meanwhile, the number of infections rose to 90,638, after 3,695 new cases were registered.

Spain registers 187 new cases of coronavirus. The Ministry of Health of Spain registered 187 new cases of coronavirus this Friday, bringing the total number to 238,564 cases, while the number of deaths rose to 27,121 deaths after two were reported in the last 24 hours.

IMF approves loans for Peru for 11,000 million dollars. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a “preventive line” for 11,000 million dollars in favor of Peru, a facility that this institution “offers only to its member countries that have solid macroeconomic foundations,” reported the Central Reserve Bank ( BCRP). The loan was requested by the Lima government to strengthen the economy due to the uncertainty caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF approved a preventive line for US $ 11 billion to Peru due to its solid macroeconomic foundations.

Russia registers 232 deaths, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. In Russia in recent days the number of deaths from the coronavirus has risen and today added 232 new deaths, the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, according to the operational center to fight against COVID-19. In total so far 4,374 people have died from this disease, detected in Russia on March 1, always according to official figures.

Seoul limits number of students in schools due to rebound in cases. South Korea on Friday imposed restrictions on the number of students who can attend schools in and around Seoul, with the aim of reducing new outbreaks of covid-19 infection.

More than 400 kidney patients have died from the pandemic in Spain. A total of 1,700 kidney patients have been infected with coronaviruses and more than 400 of them have died, according to data that the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (Cocemfe) communicated to the queen this Friday.

Italian Higher Institute of Health warns of possible new wave in autumn. The president of the Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, warned today that a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the autumn cannot be excluded and that it would be confused with the rest of respiratory diseases typical of that time.

The number of new cases in Iran rebounds, the highest in almost two months. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced in his daily press conference that 2,819 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total number of contaminations recorded since the first infections were announced in mid-February to 146,668.