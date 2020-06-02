The new coronavirus pandemic has left at least 6,302,318 people infected and has killed 376,210 worldwide. This is a minute by minute on the progress of the coronavirus around the world this Tuesday, June 2

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Germany records 11 deaths for the second consecutive day. Germany reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the local authority on infectious diseases. On Monday, the country registered the same number of deaths. Thus, the total number of deaths is 8,522. Likewise, 213 new infections were counted, for a total of 182,028.

Japan passes new test through saliva to improve detection of Covid-19. The government of Japan approved on Tuesday the use of a new type of PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) based on samples of saliva from patients, with which it aims to expand the total number of tests performed and reduce the risk of contagion. .

The new test, which is expected to be faster and safer, will be covered by public health insurance and will be performed on patients who have had symptoms for up to 9 days, the period during which the virus remains detectable in the saliva of the infected, indicated the Ministry of Health.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

State does not comply with international sanitary rules, according to former Health Minister, Margarita Gurdián

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

President of Italy warns that the coronavirus crisis “is not over”. The crisis of the new coronavirus in Italy “is not over,” Italian President Sergio Mattarella warned on Tuesday during the national holiday, who praised the “unity” of his country in the face of the pandemic. “The crisis is not over and both institutions and citizens will have to face its consequences and traumas,” said Mattarella, who said that the Fiesta de la República is celebrated this year amid “feelings of uncertainty and reasons for hope.”

France forecasts an 11 percent drop in GDP in 2020. The French government anticipates a fall of 11% of GDP in 2020, against 8% in its previous forecast, announced Tuesday the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire. “The economic impact is extremely brutal” but “I have the absolute conviction that there will be a rebound in 2021,” Le Maire told RTL radio station.

The new coronavirus pandemic has left at least 6,302,318 people infected and has killed 376,210 worldwide.