The new coronavirus has spread to more than 6 million people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

This is a minute by minute on the progress of the coronavirus worldwide this Monday, June 1

Aerolineas Argentinas plans to suspend 7,500 employees. Aerolineas Argentinas plans to suspend 7,500 employees during June and July, to whom it would pay close to 75% of salary, in an adjustment measure by the state-controlled airline company due to the sharp drop in activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sources close to the company informed Efe. The company has yet to define some of the conditions of the plan, received with discomfort by the unions, and formalize the suspension agreement with the Ministry of Labor, the sources said.

Iran announces 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day. Iran announced 2,979 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Monday, the most significant number in the country in two months. “People seem to think the coronavirus is over,” but it is “far from being” and “we could see a dangerous (new) spike at any time,” Health Minister Said Namaki warned in a televised interview. Iran records 154,445 infections and 7,878 deaths as of Monday, 81 on the last day.

The country’s medical associations call for a “voluntary national quarantine”

Spanish soccer teams return to train collectively. The teams of the Spanish Soccer League began training on a collective basis this Monday, with just over a week to go before the championship restarted on June 11 with the Sevilla-Betis derby.

About a month after the players started exercising individually on the pitch on May 8, the teams have completed the league protocol until reaching the full squad training phase, after exercising last week in groups. of 14 players.

South Africa begins its reopening despite being the most affected African country. South African businesses, always with adequate distance and hygiene measures, can operate as of this Monday, despite being the African country hardest hit by COVID-19 and registering an accelerated increase in infections in recent days.

However, sectors considered risky, such as tourism (except for business trips), hairdressers and restaurants (will only be open for food pickup or home delivery) will have to wait. Borders will remain closed and airspace will reopen only for domestic flights for work purposes.

Finland reopens bars, restaurants and public places with limitations. Finland started a new phase of its progressive de-escalation on Monday with the limited reopening of bars, restaurants and public places, closed for more than two months to stop the spread of the pandemic.

All food outlets will be able to fill at most half their capacity, they will not be able to serve the popular buffets and they must stop dispensing alcoholic beverages at 22:00, one hour before the maximum closing time.

Chilean economy suffers the worst decline in 30 years. The Chilean economy slumped 14.1% in April compared to the same month the previous year, due to the strong impact that the health crisis has had on services and commerce, the Central Bank reported on Monday.

The indicator, the worst in more than 30 years in Chile, exceeded market projections, where the most pessimistic calculations had anticipated a fall in the fourth month of the year of up to 10%, as a consequence of the restrictions applied by the authorities to contain the expansion of the coronavirus, which in a country of 18 million inhabitants has already passed the threshold of 1,000 deaths and is close to 100,000 infected.

