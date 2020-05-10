The coronavirus continues to gain ground worldwide and the Latin American region faces the most difficult moment of the disease: every day more infections are added and the number of deaths is increasing. In Nicaragua, although the health authorities have not reported the pandemic for four days, the cases are only increasing. This is the minute-by-minute report on how the disease is progressing worldwide.

New York has fewer hospitalizations since confinement. New York State, the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic with 26,612 deaths, recorded 521 new hospitalizations, its lowest number since March 20, when authorities banned all nonessential activity to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Sunday. Cuomo also highlighted that the number of deaths in the last hours had been 207, the lowest since March 27.

Five positives for coronavirus among soccer players in Spain. The Spanish Professional Football League (LFP) announced this Sunday that five 1st and 2nd division players, “all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease,” tested positive for coronavirus, after medical tests prior to the start of training. . The League expects “a return to competition in June” behind closed doors. The parties will be authorized in the fourth and last phase, with the condition of not gathering more than 400 people in the place. “The League has warned all participants in training not to relax the recommended sanitary measures,” added the organizers.

New case in Wuhan, China. China raised the level of epidemiological risk in a neighborhood of Wuhan on Sunday, after discovering a new case, the first in more than a month. The pandemic originated in this city at the end of 2019. It is the first case reported since April 3 in this great metropolis in the center of the country, which was particularly hit by the virus and which remained for more than two months in strict confinement.

The National Health Commission of China also reported an uptick in confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in its country, with 12 new domestic infections and two more “imported” from abroad, after ten days without exceeding ten in section of new infections.

Pope Francis calls for collaboration and harmony in the European Union. Pope Francis asked this Sunday the leaders of the European Union (EU) to face the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic “in a spirit of harmony and collaboration”, during the Regina Coeli prayer, which replaces the Angelus in Easter season. “The spirit of the Schuman declaration must not fail to inspire those with responsibilities in the European Union, called to face the social and economic consequences of the pandemic in a spirit of harmony and collaboration,” he stressed.

Spain registers 143 deaths in one day. This is the lowest number since March 18, and the total death toll has reached 26,621 since the epidemic began, according to official data. Those infected notified in one day by PCR tests rose slightly to 621, reaching 224,390 cases, as reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Russia exceeded 200,000 infected. Russia today exceeded 200,000 cases of Covid-19 by doubling the number of infections in just ten days, to which must be added at least 1,915 deaths since the local start of the pandemic, according to data released by health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 11,012 other coronavirus cases were detected, 42% of them without symptoms, bringing the number of infections to 209,688, the four country on the list, a short distance from the United Kingdom. Moscow remains the epicenter of the pandemic.

Malaysia extends movement restrictions until June 9. This Sunday, the Malaysian government extended the deadline for movement and business restrictions for another four weeks, until June 9. Earlier this week, some businesses that had closed just over two months ago due to the pandemic had been allowed to reopen, albeit with very strict measures. So far, Malaysia has reported 6,589 confirmed cases, with 108 deaths.