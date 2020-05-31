Latin America, now as the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to increase positive cases and deaths from the coronavirus. Worldwide, 6,098,804 cases are already registered, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, which also places the dead at 369,847. This is the minute by minute of the advance of the pandemic in the world.

Ecuador: 3,346 deaths, another 2,148 “probable” and 38,843 infections. A total of 3,346 people have died from Covid-19 in Ecuador and 38,843 have tested positive for that disease nationwide, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday. In addition, 2,148 deaths are recorded “probable” by COVID-19, according to the official bulletin of statistics on the coronavirus for Saturday, which the Ministry has transmitted this morning. So far 116,673 samples have been taken in the country, between PCR and rapid tests.

The faithful return to Saint Peter’s Square. Evidence of new normality also in the Vatican. Today, after almost three months, the faithful returned to St. Peter’s Square to listen to the prayer of Regina Coeli by Pope Francis, who in this period replaced the Angelus, and receive his blessing. Dear brothers and sisters, good morning. Today that the square is open we can go back. And it is a pleasure », were the first words of Francis, leaning out the window after almost three months celebrating Sunday prayer in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

Russia announces first effective antiviral against coronavirus. Afivavir is the first antiviral drug to treat Covid-19 that was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health after showing great effectiveness during clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FRID) announced. “Afivavir is not only the first registered antiviral drug in Russia to treat coronavirus, but perhaps the most promising medicine to cure Covid-19 worldwide,” said FRID Director General Kiril Dmítriev, quoted in a statement. of the entity, which will offer more details this Monday at 10:00 (Moscow time) at a press conference. According to the official, this drug was developed and clinically tested “in record time”, which allowed it to become the first medicine based on favipiravir -antiviral developed in Japan- registered worldwide.

Ten positives in the second division of English football. A dozen cases, between players and members of the technical bodies, have tested positive for coronavirus in the tests carried out on the clubs of the Championship, the English second division, and another seven from League Two, the fourth category. As reported by the EFL, organizer of these competitions, in the 1,058 tests carried out between Thursday and Friday before the return to work to resume the competitions, ten positives have appeared, some of which have been recognized and identified by their own clubs. All cases are already in solitary confinement.

Galapagos Islands will reopen to tourism on July 1. The Ecuadorian Galapagos Islands will reopen their doors to tourism from July 1 with new control regulations, Ecuador’s vice president Otto Sonnenholzner announced. Galapagos, about 1,000 kilometers from the mainland and with about 30,000 inhabitants, is the province with the fewest cases of Covid-19 in the country, with 76 infections reported officially until Friday.