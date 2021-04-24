Latest news of the Madrid elections campaign Saturday, April 24, 2021

The electoral campaign for the regional elections in Madrid on May 4 is in full swing. The tension skyrocketed this Friday after the eventful debate on the SER network, in which Pablo Iglesias (followed after Mónica García and Ángel Gabilondo) rose from the table after accusing Rocío Monasterio, Vox candidate, of not condemning the letter with bullets that he received the candidate of Podemos.

In fact, the incident has caused that the rest of the programmed debates have been suspended, in a rarefied climate in which Vox and Podemos, opposite sides of the political board, are grabbing the headlines.

This Saturday, all the matches they give everything again to mobilize an electorate more polarized than ever, and whose participation can be key when it comes to tipping the balance to one side and the other.

Live the campaign in Madrid Saturday, April 24, 2021