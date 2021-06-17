Latest News, NBA Playoff Odds, Selection & More

In this article we will be seeing a feedback from the last News, rumors and more of the series of Playoffs this season in the NBA.

Nets vs Bucks game 6 Odds

Brooklyn Nets +5.5 (-116)

Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-104)

More than 220 points (-109)

Less than 220 points (-111)

Kyrie Irving is not questionable in game number 6

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kyrie Irving due to his right ankle injury will practically miss the series of the Playoffs completely in the NBA.

James Harden is questionable for game number 6

Brooklyn Nets player James Harden will play his second game after his right thigh injury in the NBA, although he did not play one hundred percent in game number 5, a better reaction is expected tonight in the NBA.

Milwaukke Bucks possibly assigned Giannis to defend Kevin Durant

The Milwaukee Bucks player after game number 5 confessed that he wanted to defend the Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant from the beginning of the game in the NBA.