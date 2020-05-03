Latest news: Kevin de Bruyne could leave Manchester City due to Champions League sanction | Premier League | Soccer























































































































De Bruyne would leave the club if the penalty imposed by Uefa in international tournaments is not reduced.

By:

Miguel Machado

May 3, 2020, 12:26 p.m.

Manchester City has a double economic blow. The first is due to the current situation of the coronavirus and the lack of football, but this is complemented by the sanction imposed by the Uefa for Fair Play Financiero, so it will not be possible to play Champions or Europa League in the following two competitions.

The important absence makes his figures hesitate to stay in the citizens’ club, as it is not expected. Belgian Kevin De Bruyne was one of those who spoke on the subject and left the possibility of leaving the English team, with which he has a contract until 2023.

“I think in two weeks we will go back to training. I have never had such a long parenthesis. It will be played behind closed doors and it is not too attractive, but at least we will finish the season (…) I can last a year even without Champions, two is a long time. The club has told us that it will resort and they are sure that they have done things well. If they say that, I believe them. Now we have to wait and see what happens. When the decision is final I will analyze the situation, “said the Belgian in Mundo Deportivo.

On the other hand, he touched on the subject of Pep Guardiola, mentioning that the DT would stay until next year and that the decision that De Bruyne would leave or stay at City does not depend on him.

“I think Pep will stay until next year. We will see if it renews. But I will not follow or not depending on your decision. I have worked with other coaches and I will adapt to whoever comes after Guardiola ”, he concluded.

