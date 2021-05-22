Latest news from today’s League matches live: Valladolid – Atlético, Real Madrid

LaLiga 2020/2021 comes to an end with everything still to be decided on a matchday 38 that is exciting. On the one hand, the Athletic you just need to win at Real Valladolid to become champion … and the Real Madrid expect a puncture from the Cholo and win them at Villarreal to take away the title.

Below, all equally exciting: they are two relegation places to Second to be decided and three teams with ballots for it: Real Valladolid, Elche and Huesca.

Likewise, in the European zone, it remains to be decided which two teams will play the Europa League and which will debut in the new one. Conference between Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal.

It is not the last day of interest for the Spanish teams, since on Wednesday the final of the Europa League is played between the Manchester United and the Villarreal.