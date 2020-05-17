Barack Obama indirectly criticizes Trump during a virtual public act. The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, indirectly criticized his successor Donald Trump on Saturday for managing the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening inequalities in the country.

During a virtual ceremony to present diplomas to students from the network of historically black universities (HBCU), the former Democratic president said that “the pandemic has finally buried the idea that political leaders know what they are doing.”

Donald Trump said he could resume US funding. USA to WHO. The US president, Donald Trump, assured this Saturday (16.05.2020) that he is considering taking part of the financing back to the World Health Organization (WHO), after having frozen the contributions to the organism in April.

Lou, this is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen. Thanks! https://t.co/xQUzHy4NDa – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

“This is one of the numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying for many years, putting ourselves at the level of much lower payments in China,” Trump said on his Twitter account.

I have not yet made a final decision. All funds are frozen, “added the president from the Camp David (Maryland) presidential residence outside Washington, where he spends the weekend.

The United States, was the largest taxpayer so far, with an economic contribution between US $ 400 and 500 million annually to the WHO, among its mandatory and voluntary contributions Trump has also accused the WHO of bowing to pressure from China .

Spraying or spraying the streets with disinfectant, as is done in some countries, does not serve to eliminate the new coronavirus and also poses a health risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Saturday.

Ecuador reports 2,688 dead and 32,723 infected by coronavirus. The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 rose to 2,688 this Saturday, while the number of probable deaths from this disease totals 1,632 in Ecuador, where those infected reached 32,723, according to official data.

A total of 14,126 of the confirmed cases (23,786 by PCR and 8,937 by rapid tests) are stable in home isolation, 404 hospitalized in a stable situation and 195 with a reserved prognosis. According to the daily statistics bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 3,433 patients have recovered, 3,226 have been discharged from hospital and 8,651 have been epidemiologically discharged.

Peru will maintain restrictions and security measures after quarantine by Covid-19. The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, announced this Saturday that the restrictions and health security measures will be maintained after the quarantine issued to overcome the Covid-19 epidemic ends on May 24.

“Saying we are back to normal on the 24th, no,” Vizcarra emphasized during a visit he made to the southern city of Tacna, where he delivered health safety equipment, rapid tests to detect the disease and mechanical ventilators.

After participating in this activity, the governor declared that “there are a series of measures that will continue” when the quarantine ends, which began on March 16, ten days after the first case of the disease was detected, that this Saturday exceeded 80,000 infected and 2,500 deaths in the country.

London Underground passengers protect themselves with face masks.

LAPRENSA / COURTESY Deutsche Welle,

In a document on surface cleaning and disinfection in response to the new coronavirus, the WHO explained that “spraying or spraying outdoor spaces, such as streets or markets, is not recommended to kill the virus causing COVID-19 or other pathogens, since the action of the disinfectant is annulled by dirt ».

“Even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to properly cover all surfaces for the contact time necessary to deactivate pathogens,” adds WHO.

Thousands of protesters against confinement in Germany. Several thousand people, mostly from the extreme right and radical left, demonstrated in various cities in Germany on Saturday against restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a movement that worries authorities.

In Stuttgart, the city council authorized the demonstration on the condition that it will not gather more than 5,000 people. However, there were many more who attended the appointment, so the police had to evacuate part of the protesters to nearby streets. Something similar happened in Munich. A thousand protesters – the highest authorized – gathered in the park where the Beer Festival is usually held. However, “numerous people gathered” in the vicinity without respecting security distances, security forces said.

Italy recorded 153 deaths from coronavirus and 875 new infections in the last day. Italy recorded 153 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is a decrease compared to Friday’s data and brings the balance to 31,763 fatalities, according to data released this Saturday (05/16/2020) by Civil Protection.

Since the first case of local contagion was registered, on February 21, Italy has registered 224,760 infections, which represents an increase of 875 in the last 24 hours compared to 789 infections on Friday.

The downward trend of the epidemiological curve has encouraged the Italian Government to bring forward, according to the regions, the reopening of almost all of the country’s commercial activities next Monday, instead of doing it gradually as originally planned.

Iran eases COVID-19 restrictions and records low death toll. The Iranian authorities announced this Saturday (16.05.2020) a relief from the restrictions in mosques, restaurants and universities imposed by the Covid-19, which caused 35 deaths in the last 24 hours in the country, the lowest number since 70 days.

Death data has been down for weeks, but infection data is on the rise. As reported today by the Ministry of Health, 1,757 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total to 118,392. Of that number of patients, 6,937 have died and more than 93,000 have recovered, said Health spokesman Kianush Yahanpur, who noted that the most delicate situation at present is lived in the southwestern province of Juzestán, which has the highest number of hospitalizations.

The United Kingdom announced 468 new deaths and 3451 infections. The figures were released amid controversy over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s de-escalation plan. Primary schools would reopen on June 1 despite teacher unions’ denial.