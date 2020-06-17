Pumas UNAM v America – Closing Tournament 2020 Liga MX | Hector Vivas / .

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Don’t miss all the news in the university world towards the 2020 Opening.

Cruz Azul put the Uruguayan Pablo Cepellini on the list of transferable and one team at least already raised his hand: Pumas. The truth is that the light blue are already seeking accommodation for the midfielder. @ESPNmx – René Tovar (@Rene_Tovar) June 15, 2020

LBDP there are only 1 and it is in CU or not @PumasMX @TerritorioPumas pic.twitter.com/MNf34UlvDF – DiegoRR (@ dieg0Rr) June 11, 2020