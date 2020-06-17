Pumas UNAM v America – Closing Tournament 2020 Liga MX | Hector Vivas / .
Things in University City are getting interesting, as several names sound to enter and leave the team ahead of Opening 2020. At the Clausura, the Pumas showed their best level in years, all under the command of Míchel González, who has given a new identity to the team, which they will seek to maintain for the next tournament.
Cruz Azul would seek to balance their finances and for this they would have to sell players, among them the Uruguayan Pablo Cepellini, who barely reached the Ferris wheel in January. Pumas, who did not spend on signings for Clausura 2020, would be one of those interested.
Cruz Azul put the Uruguayan Pablo Cepellini on the list of transferable and one team at least already raised his hand: Pumas. The truth is that the light blue are already seeking accommodation for the midfielder. @ESPNmx
– René Tovar (@Rene_Tovar) June 15, 2020
Pumas reportedly showed interest in Cepellini, who barely made it to Liga MX in January. The Uruguayan only has seven games with the light blue, but this would not be an impediment for the university students to seek his transfer.
The former Atlético Nacional player did not fully convince Robert Dante Siboldi and had more participation in the CONCACAF Champions League as a rotation member to the starting lineup. Pumas, which did not spend money in January for Closing 2020, would have good funds for transfers.
The arrival of Mazatlán FC to Liga MX has been several things, among them, controversial, mainly among national football fans, who saw how a charismatic team, Monarcas Morelia, disappeared. Now, the feline hobby accused their Mazatlan counterparts of plagiarism.
LBDP there are only 1 and it is in CU or not @PumasMX @TerritorioPumas pic.twitter.com/MNf34UlvDF
– DiegoRR (@ dieg0Rr) June 11, 2020
The new Mazatlán bar was baptized La Banda Del Pacífico, whose acronym would be LBDP by its initials, but the university students were quick to denote that these initials are already in use by members of the Rebel, La Banda del Pebetero, for which they accused of plagiarism to Mazatlán in social networks.
The university students did not let this detail escape and on social networks caused an angry debate between both hobbies, mainly on Twitter. As is well known, the Rebel is one of the bars with the most history and tradition in the country.
The ‘Chicken’ Saldívar has already been a starter for Pumas for several years and has improved in several aspects, but there is something fundamental that he has not eradicated from his game: specific errors that end in contrary goals. The patience of the directive would have been exhausted and they would be looking for a substitute.
# NaciónMX ?? | #FeelYourLiga?
Everything seems to indicate that Alfredo Saldívar will lose ownership in Pumas. ? ♂️
Who are the candidates to take your place? ?? https://t.co/Evw2ij200h
– Sports Nation (@naciondeportes_) June 14, 2020
In Ciudad Universitaria they have been very lenient with Saldívar, as it is a product of Cantera. The reality is that he is a good goalkeeper, but he has errors that cannot happen in a First Division team and that they give goals to the rival, as when he practically assisted Federico Viñas in the last Capital Classic.
Jesús Ramírez would have sought abroad to strengthen his goal and option number 1 would be the Chilean Fernando de Paul, since Universidad de Chile would seek to export it to Mexico to give it greater international renown.
Although there is still nothing concrete, it seems increasingly likely that ‘Pollo’ Saldívar will already have assured ownership and will have to fight for minutes, with good results and performances.