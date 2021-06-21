Latest news from Miguel Cabrera, Ronald Acuña Jr. and all Venezuelans in the Major Leagues

The season 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) is on its way to its third month of action and below we show you the last News from Miguel Cabrera, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Venezuelan players in this course of the best baseball in the world.

Venezuelans in addition to giving joy and showiness to the game, also perform in the Big leagues, which they have done this 2021 and for which we will show you the best of the “Arepa Power”, highlighting the most recent of the legend Cabrera and “The Abuser”, Acuna Jr.

Miggy gets closer and closer to the goal

Miggy celebrated

Will he emulate Miguel Cabrera?

Two Venezuelan baseball horses

Round hit for the boy from La Sabana

Acuña Vs Yadi: The duel of the last weekend

Ronald son, passing through Snitker and finishing in the first of the Acuña

Unforgettable week for the AstroBoy

“Chiquitín” left behind “King David”

Peralta avoided something historic for the Dodgers

“The Baby Shark” returned to the capital

The Astros have a consolidated Venezuelan arm

Salvy will be All-Star

The “Arepa Power” means present at Coors Field

Pablo López and a gift to his dad

History repeats itself with that of Caripito

“Buffalo” goes for the quota to Tokyo

Creoles for the last window heading to Tokyo

The first time for Cesita

“El torito” full of confidence

In the Phillies they have arepa power

A Venezuelan returned after three years

“The Ninja” will dress in red wine

Do you remember him?

Undoubtedly these have been the last and more relevant news of Venezuelans so far this season 2021 from MLB, being sure that these will continue to shine to leave the national tricolor very high in the best baseball in the world.