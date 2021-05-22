A total of 26 countries compete this Saturday to become winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, which is held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) after the previous 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The representative of Spain, Blas Cantó, defends his theme I’m going to stay – dedicated to his grandmother who died by Covid – in the thirteenth position of the grand final of this European competition, a television show followed by 200 million people around the world.

This is one of the toughest finals with the highest musical and stage level in the history of Eurovision, as it tells five countries as possible winners: Switzerland, Ukraine, Malta, France and Italy, although everything seems to indicate that the fight will really be between the latter two.

Latest news from Eurovision 2021 live