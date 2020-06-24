Queretaro v America – Closing Tournament 2020 Liga MX | . / .

Here are the latest news about the Eagles:

Several times the Louse has commented that they are not looking for reinforcements for the next championship, however, they do want to reinforce the bottom with the Peruvian.

According to media in Argentina, El Más Grande approached Vélez Sarsfield to let him know his interest in hiring the central defender.

However, the azulcremas would have competition because also Toluca and Scratched They would be looking for it and in case any one ends up encouraging to sign it, they will have to disburse about nine million dollars, since they also have interests in Europe.

What could be the new uniform of those led by social media was leaked through social networks Miguel Herrera to face Opening 2020.

The color is the usual blue-cream, although at first glance it seems white, in addition to the famous four ‘V’ descending towards the center, the widest in royal blue, while the others are red, light blue and red, apart from within the largest are the three main sponsors of the club and the shield, all in cream blue.

Regarding the neck, it would be light blue, the rowing sleeves, a thick horizontal line in blue would already be present at the bottom, and finally, on the back, are the rest of the sponsors.

Much is said about the Colombian’s departure from the ranks of Coapa, but apparently he will remain with the squad, from where the last contest was deleted for his performance and attitude.

On the other hand, the striker turned 26 years old and through his social networks, the Eagles congratulated him by publishing an image of him, however, the fans took the opportunity to give him everything, indicating that he is no longer well seen in the Azulcrema club.

« Happy birthday … Ah, it gave me a hard time to finish writing the congratulations, just as it gives you a hard time running around in games », « Let him start pulling first … asshole! », « No, what the fuck is his mother this dead ”, were some of the comments.

?????? Congratulation?

After having suffered a thrombosis and being close to getting away from football forever, the Chilean has already visited the Coapa facilities to witness the training of his teammates and be able to greet them, which he boasted through his social networks, causing the fury of his followers .

« Visiting the band after a long time @ClubAmerica how nice to see them is less, » he wrote. However, the Andean will not be present at the Apertura 2020 and if everything goes as planned, he would return to the fields for the Clausura 2021.

After the headline Guillermo Ochoa and the substitute Óscar JiménezThe young Tapia, who is fulfilling his dream of working with Paco Memo, has been working hard.

“I always liked his style and since I was a child I admired him. Since I was little I have gone to America and my whole room was decorated, so it is a dream to be here right now, ”he told the Record Journal.

The 19-year-old keeper measures 1.85 and weighs 79 kilos, apart he has shone with the U-20, which is why El Piojo gave him the eye.

It was through a vision in Veracruz that the talent detectors observed him and invited him to be part of the quarry.

He is from Villahermosa, Tabasco, he is tall and has been characterized by being very elastic and enjoying good reflexes, now waiting for his turn thanks to the fact that Luis Pineda He emigrated from the Nest to leave him vacant.

One of the legends of the cream blue box raised his voice and went with everything against the team coach, Miguel Herreraas well as with Ricardo Peláez, former sports director, because he assured that due to them he was kicked out of the U-20 the same day that made them champions in the lower ones.

In interview with Fox Sports, the Uruguayan recalled that once El Cabecita de Oro began his tenure in El Nido he did a total clean, erasing the legends of the capital city.

« My departure from America goes through a famous restructuring, when Santos’s friend, Peláez, comes to the club to structure the team and to clean the house, that’s how it was. The last one to leave everyone, because he ran everyone, I was I because the tournament of the 20 was delayed and we finished after the Mexican tournament ended, we played the final against Santos, ”he exclaimed.

« We were champions at the Azteca, we went down to the locker room and all the boys were celebrating and everything, and there Carlos Lopez He goes downstairs to tell me he was out there in the locker room. I believe that the order came from the coach of América (Herrera) when he thought ‘this madman makes me shadow or capable that if the team does not walk well, they start talking about Cesilio, ‘” he added.

Since the last year, it has been mentioned that the Chilean could one day come to Coapa because he has constantly winked, the most recent when Nico Castillo fulfiled years.

Due to his relationship with the striker, as well as with his other compatriot Ivan Zamorano, The King pointed out that this is a factor that adds to his desire to one day arrive at the Azulcrema club, but for now he prefers to focus on the Barcelona.

“Clearly, in each country I have a preferred team. In Brazil I have Flamengo, that I love. I have my friend Rafa that we talk to, he tells me and I had Renato too. In the America of Mexico I have Castillo and Zamorano. They are teams that clearly would be a dream to play, but I am living day by day and if at any time I am given to play in any of those three teams it would be spectacular ”, he assured ESPN.

It is nothing new that several figures in the blue-cream box have been mistreated by the management over the years and now it was the ex-guard who made his point known, noting that they are not even allowed to enter the facilities , which is why he asks for more union between the emblems of the feathered squad.

« I think so (they are mistreated). One who is supposed to have written gold letters at the club, can’t get in and it’s not fair for what we did. But fortunately we do not depend on the club, but the one who interests me to recognize my work is the people, and the golden letters are written like this, « he said in Fox Sports.

“We lack union and that we all pull to the same side. If we were with Emilio AzcárragaI don’t think he won’t hear us, ”added the winner of seven titles with America.

During an interview with the actress Jessica Coach, the keeper announced what he wants to do once he hangs up his gloves and indicated that he would like to be linked to sports, so he would seek to be a technical director, confessing that he has already started some courses in Spain.

“I would like to, I have already started studying in Spain. I finished my first module and I really liked it. I left him standing for a moment because I don’t want to be distracted by other things, I want to play. When I finish I will prepare and start from scratch where I have to start, « he said.

And although he already has plans for the future, he revealed that there is still a long way to go since he wants to play longer with America, apart from that he wants to retire with the club that saw him born.

“I would love to finish where I started, in football and a lot of things are happening now but for the moment I am here. My intention is that, we will see what happens in the future ”, he concluded.