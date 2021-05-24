Latest NBA news, Lebron James, Chris Paul injury and more

Everyone had their collective breath on the Phoenix team last Sunday when the Suns point guard, Chris paul, injured his right shoulder during Game 1 against Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA.

Chris paul likely for Tuesday’s game against the Lakers

The aspirations and dreams of being champions of the NBA were in the background while Paul he lay on the floor for a couple of minutes before heading to the locker room.

A standing prayer was received when Chris paul left the locker room shortly thereafter and returned to the court in the Suns’ 99-90 victory over Lebron James and the Lakers in the NBA.

Suns Chris Paul suffered a “stinger” Sunday, per source. He’s expected to play Tuesday in game 2. We will see if it lingers and affects him. – Kent Somers (@kentsomers) May 24, 2021

Lebron James he will be fine for the next game against the Suns on Tuesday.

LeBron on his ankle coming off the play-in game: “I’m good. Ready to go on Sunday. “ – Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 21, 2021

Lebron James He said his ankle felt good for Sunday’s game, and he also felt good after the loss in Game 1 against the Suns.

Donovan Mitchell furious at Utah for not playing in game 1

Donovan Mitchell he was furious at the late decision to remove him from Game 1 and deepened tensions with the Utah Jazz regarding his recovery from a sprained right ankle, sources told Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon.