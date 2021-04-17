Latest NBA news, Lebron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and more

In this article we will show you the latest news from the NBA, and of the injured stars like Lebron James, Anthony Davis and James Harden.

Anthony Davis he could come back Monday against Utah or Thursday against Dallas.

The superstar of the NBAAnthony Davis could be making his return with the Lakers team, on Monday against the Utah Jazz or on Thursday when they face the Dallas Mavericks, the player has already been given the green light to play without restrictions.

Lebron James it could return in late April or early May.

James, who also suffered a terrible ankle injury, could be returning this month with the Lakers as does his partner Anthony Davis. Lebron has been seen exercising at the GYM without the ankle guard which is good news for the Lakers.

James Harden would be back in less than two weeks.

Steve Nash expect James Harden to return before Tyler Johnson. And he doesn’t think Johnson will take 2-3 weeks, but he should be back before then. Harden has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has him out of action in the NBA.