Latest NBA news, injury to Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

In this article we will show you the latest news from the NBA, especially from injuries to Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid Y Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis unlikely for game 5

Anthony Davis was ruled out for the remainder of Game 4 of the first-round series between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in the LA playoffs NBA from a left groin strain suffered in the second quarter, and his time on the touchline will likely be extended by at least one more. play.

Davis is considered day-to-day with that groin strain, but he’s unlikely to play in Game 5, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Despite that being the case, Charania reports that there is optimism within the organization of the Lakers that Davis’ status could improve as the series progresses.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope questionable for game 5

Caldwell-Pope (knee) said Monday that it’s questionable for Game 5 against Phoenix on Tuesday, USA Today’s Mark Medina reports.

Caldwell-Pope missed Game 4 with a left knee injury that continues to bother him. The 28-year-old guard said he felt better after a few days off, but the team may not make a final decision on his condition until near the start of the La Liga game. NBA. Wesley Matthews landed the starting job in Game 4, and would likely remain in the starting lineup for Game 5 if Caldwell-Pope is left out.

Joel Embiid could lose the whole season

The Philadelphia 76ers failed to complete a first-round sweep over the Washington Wizards in Game 4 on Monday night, and they also lost more than the game. All-Star Center. Joel embiid he left at the end of the first quarter after suffering a heavy fall.

Embiid climbed to the basket and was blocked by Robin Lopez, and Embiid landed hard on his right heel. He spent the entire second quarter back in the locker room, and at halftime was ruled out by the Sixers for the remainder of the game with pain in his right knee. The Wizards won 122-114 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After the game, coach Doc Rivers said Embiid would have an MRI on Tuesday, and he wasn’t sure if his big star will be ready for Game 5. “I don’t really know.”