LATEST: Los Angeles reports child death from COVID-19

The latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 395,700 people and caused more than 17,000 deaths.

Los Angeles County reported what could be the first confirmed death of a child from the new coronavirus in the United States.

Health authorities said the boy lived in the city of Lancaster, located north of Los Angeles. County public health director Barbara Ferrer said it is a “devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages.”

He did not provide further details about the boy.

A report released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found no deaths from coronavirus among people 19 and younger in the United States. This age group corresponds to less than 3% of all hospitalizations.

Johns Hopkins University figures show California has registered 2,500 confirmed cases, with at least 50 deaths.

After three weeks of quarantine, Italy’s daily report on the COVID-19 outbreak added thousands more cases, bringing the country’s overall total to more than 69,000.

Civil Protection authorities said that there are more than 743 deaths of infected people in a 24-hour period and that the total number of deaths in Italy is the highest in the world. After two straight days of increases in new cases that had already declined, authorities said there were 5,249 new cases.

Senior defense and military leaders in the United States warn staff that coronavirus problems could last from eight to 10 weeks, or even into the middle of the year.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Defense Department meeting that the virus could spread until the end of May or June, and possibly July. He added that there are a variety of models from other countries, so the exact duration of the virus and its restrictions are still unclear.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the government is seeking to create an army of volunteers of a quarter of a million people to help deliver food and medicine to those in quarantine.

Hancock added that the government is looking for healthy people to help the National Health Service support those who have asked them to “protect themselves.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Alex Villanueva wants firearms stores to close during the pandemic.

There are many restrictions on Los Angeles businesses, but those considered essential are still open. However, Villanueva said that gun shops “are not an essential function. We will close them. ”

Trinidad and Tobago temporarily closed all its sea and air ports to help contain coronavirus cases.

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg says she believes she has recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 that she experienced during a quarantine period after a trip to Europe.

The teenager urged young people to protect the highest-risk groups. Thunberg said his mild symptoms are “all the more dangerous” due to the risk of unknowingly transmitting the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the contagion rate in the state is increasing and that in less than two weeks he could have up to 40,000 people in intensive care.

Hospitals across the state have just 3,000 beds in intensive care.

New York records more than 23,000 cases and 183 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, notorious for its bureaucracy, is taking swift steps to turn willing factories into producers of protective masks for medical personnel caring for coronavirus sufferers in the world’s second-largest outbreak.

Authorities announced the approval of 50 million euros ($ 55 million) of state aid for the conversion.

Health authorities in Mexico asked businesses and organizations to suspend almost all work that requires transfers.

The undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, made the announcement at a conference accompanied by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The measure, which could curb almost all of the country’s economic activity, is part of a longer list that the government has already implemented. No details were given on how it would be enforced or whether there will be sanctions.

The Dutch public health institute reported 63 deaths and 811 cases of coronavirus, the largest one-day increase in the Netherlands.

The total number of deaths in the country is already 276 and confirmed infections are 5,560.

The Vatican is under pressure to allow more of its employees to work from home after several offices remained open on Tuesday despite the fact that Italy shut down the entire nonessential industry to contain the coronavirus.

Employees at three Vatican offices expressed concern that superiors had adopted different policies on working at home. The Holy See has taken some isolation measures, but it has lagged behind the rest of Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

Sri Lanka imposed an indefinite curfew on Tuesday in three districts including the capital Colombo.

The number of COVID-19 cases in this country increased to 97.

The Czech Republic registered its second death from coronavirus and several more remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in critical condition.

Coronavirus cases in South Africa rose to 554, the highest number on this continent. Its 57 million residents are preparing for a three-week shutdown that begins Thursday.

In Africa, 43 of the 54 countries already have cases with a total of 1,788 and 58 deaths in 13 countries.

The Madrid ice rink is now used as a morgue given the rapid increase in deaths from COVID-19.

Security forces guarded Tuesday outside the Ice Palace complex in the north-eastern vicinity of Madrid as funeral vans entered the building’s underground parking lot.

Spain has been one of the countries most affected by the virus, with 1,300 deaths to date.

The Philippine Congress on Tuesday approved a bill that declares a national emergency in the country and authorizes the president to launch a massive support program for 18 million families, and ask that hospitals and private vessels fight the coronavirus.

With this initiative, President Rodrigo Duterte can sanction officials who do not comply with quarantine orders and people who spread “false information,” lawmakers reported.

In the Philippines 35 people have died from coronavirus and there are 552 confirmed cases.

Indonesia reported the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 107 for a total of 686, while some 125,000 rapid tests were distributed across the archipelago. The government also reported 55 deaths from coronavirus.

Former Finnish President Martti Anhtisaari, a UN diplomat and winner of the 2008 Nobel Peace Prize, tested COVID-19 positive.