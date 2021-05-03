Latest HSV GTSR Maloo manufactured for sale

A dealership in Perth, Australia, has announced the release of the last manufactured copy of the radical HSV GTSR Maloo, a limited edition of just 600 units equipped with a 591 hp V8 that was intended to honor the cancellation of the model.

Holden and HSV released several farewell limited editions before production of the Holden Commodore and its derivatives ended in Australia, which took place at the end of 2017. One of these radical limited editions was the HSV GTSR Maloo, built on top of the UTE version with a powerful supercharged V8 LSA engine and a more radical frame configuration than previous versions of the model.

Of that peculiar limited edition, only 600 copies were assembled and the one that stars in these images is precisely the number 600, so it is not only the last copy of this limited edition, but also the last Maloo assembled by the company.

The last specimen off the assembly line.

This specimen is for sale at the Gardner Autos dealership in Perth, Australia, for A price of 749,998 Australian dollars, which represents a little more than € 481,000 at the current exchange rate. It has an exceptional state of conservation, which is not surprising given that it is a very young model and that it has also had very little use, since its marker only reflects 94 miles of use (151 km).

Last Maloo

This very special unit is quite a collector’s item and therefore has a very high price, but also You have a letter from the company certifying that this is the last assembled copy, the one that makes the number 600 of the limited edition. In addition to images during assembly to certify that it is really the last unit

Australian V8 prices have skyrocketed to unimaginable limitsRead news

This version mounts the 6.2-liter LSA V8 of General Motors origin that delivers 591 PS (583 hp) and 740 Nm of peak torque. This engine is associated with a 6-speed manual transmission.