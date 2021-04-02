Latest Episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​Involves Massive Bitcoin Bounty

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe show on the Disney + streaming platform, incorporated a Bitcoin (BTC) bounty in its most recent episode.

In episode three, “Power Broker”, one of the characters receives a text message that reads, “Selby dead. ₿1K BOUNTY for his killers.” The benchmark, which falls around the middle of the narrative, is timely given Bitcoin’s ongoing bull market. At press time, 1,000 BTC equals roughly $ 58.8 million USD.

The reference occurs around 24 minutes of episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Reddit user Okitraz1986 saw the Bitcoin reference and posted his findings (as well as a screenshot) on Reddit’s r / Bitcoin forum on Friday, saying:

“I thought it was cool, I thought I would share it. Note that this was much cooler as 5 years ago when I entered the bitcoin space, but it’s still good to see that we are moving towards cultural touchstones.

Unfortunately, history still shows that Bitcoin is used in an underworldly way, rather than as an asset for public investment, which would arguably be a more suitable, if not so thematic, use case. Over the years, Bitcoin has struggled to shed its alleged connections to nefarious activities, despite growing legitimacy as a gold-like store of value.

In late 2020, another TV show called Shameless also featured references to Bitcoin and Ethereum in one episode.