17:33 COURTS AND COURTS | The Crisis Coordination Commission of the covid-19 in the Administration of Justice has agreed this Friday that the sector will continue one more week in the second phase of its de-escalation and will advance to the third one on the scheduled date, from June 9, When 100% of its staff will already be working in person in courts and tribunals.

17:22 RETURN TO MOROCCO | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation has scheduled three other ferries to facilitate the return from Morocco of Spaniards and residents in Spain on June 3, 10 and 11, thus adding to those organized for the 22 and May 28 and June 4, the department reported.

17:10 BALEARES | The Ministry of Education, through the Minister Martí March, has presented the proposal of the Return Plan to the attendance of the next course before the general commission that has to coordinate it.

17:00 FEIJÓO | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has claimed to be unaware of the details of the minimum vital income approved by the central government, but has vindicated its management by the autonomies –after influencing its transfer to the Basque Country and Navarre-, and has defended that is linked to a job search itinerary.

16:50 PAPA FRANCISCO | The Pope has arranged that during the month of July the Vatican Gardens will become a summer camp for the children of employees of the Holy See, which will limit the entry of tourists, but will help families who work and have no one with whom leave the children.

QUARANTINE | The opening of borders scheduled for 1 July will first apply to the internal borders of the European Union, while the external Schengen border will be reopened later and by joint decision of the European governments. This means that those who can reach Spain from outside the EU, mainly Spaniards or residents of Spain, will have to continue to keep a quarantine.

16:28 GREECE | The Government of Greece has revealed that, from June 15, it will authorize the entry of tourists from 29 countries; a list that Spain is not on and that does include, on the other hand, Germany, South Korea or China, the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

16:20 GDP SHOCK IN ITALY AND FRANCE | The gross domestic product (GDP) of Italy, the third largest economy in the eurozone, registered a record contraction of 5.3% in the first quarter of 2020, the largest in the current historical series, which dates back to 1995, according to the Italian statistical agency Istat, which has worsened its first estimate of the data by six tenths. Thus, it confirms its entry into a technical recession, after its GDP had fallen by 0.2% in the last three months of 2019. France also corrects its first estimate by half a point, limiting the fall in GDP to 5.3 %, the highest since 1968.

16:03 SEVEN DEAD IN MADRID | The Community of Madrid registers a decrease in coronavirus infection with 57 daily infections, which is 14 less than yesterday’s figure, and the daily deaths remain at seven, that is, the same figure in relation to the last 24 hours.

16:00 PRISONERS ETA | The Government has reminded the PNV this Friday that the possible approaches of ETA prisoners to prisons in the Basque Country are decisions that are the responsibility of the Treatment Boards of Penitentiary Institutions and that they are taken taking into account the particular circumstances surrounding the prisoner, regardless of their condition. health or others.

15:50 VITAL INCOME | The minimum vital income that the Government has approved this Friday, may be requested from next June 15, although, for applications submitted in the first three months, it will be granted retroactive to June 1. In addition, during the first month of validity of the benefit, it will act ex officio to pay about 100,000 households that meet the requirements, without it being necessary to request it. The measure will have an annual cost of approximately 3,000 million euros

15:40 VICTIMS MEMORIAL | The city of Huesca will have a space to recognize the victims of the coronavirus, but also to the work done and the solidarity generated during the health crisis. This was announced this Friday by the mayor, Luis Felipe, who has transferred that the proposal of Citizens (Cs) for the capital of Huesca to have a space of these characteristics has the go-ahead from the government team.

15:25 DESCALADA PLAYAS | The Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, has assured this Friday that the City Council is working on control access to beaches in phase 2 of lack of confinement in case of overcrowding.

15:20 ROYAL HOUSE | The King has held this Friday, May 29, a telephone meeting with the president of the Lidia Bull Breeders Union (UCTL), Antonio Bañuelos, where he has listened to the situation of the brave livestock sector in this context of the health crisis caused by Covid-19, which bullfighting season has stopped precisely at the beginning of it.

15:10 MADRID | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has indicated this Friday that five patients remain in medicalized hotels, located in the Ayre Colón hotel, the first to be medicalized and which will remain as such to isolate positive Covid patients whose “social situation” to perform this isolation is “more complex”.

15:00 VOX | The Prosecutor’s Office calls for sentences of between eight and 18 years in prison and a ban on attending protests for five years for seven protesters accused of causing riots in a mobilization against a Vox act in Barcelona, ​​and of beating two party supporters who were attending the rally.

14:56 DESCALADA | The president of the Lleida Chamber of Commerce, Jaume Saltó, assured this Friday that businessmen have claimed this week to organizations and institutions that the Lleida health region go to phase 2 of the de-escalation in the coronavirus epidemic and, if there is a focus, consider “micro-confinements” or an intermediate phase.

14:40 DESCALED BEACHES | The City Council of San Sebastián has launched this Friday the system of special announcements through the public address of the La Concha beach in which the measure of not going down or staying on the beach two hours before and two hours after each high tide is recalled.

14:30 MADRID | The Vox Councilor Fernando Martínez Vidal has proposed to the Madrid City Council, which will raise the implementation of a digital historical archive for the victims of the “Wuhan virus”. The councilor of Vox has called to pay tribute to the victims of the coronavirus as the ‘New York Times’ did last weekend with the names of those killed in the pandemic. “They cannot remain anonymous, we have a moral obligation to maintain memory,” said Martínez Vidal. The proposed file, with testimonies of the lives of the deceased, would go from January 1, 2020 to a year after the pandemic ended.

14:20 DESCALADA CULTURA | The museums and municipal archives of Barcelona, ​​closed since March, will reopen from Tuesday, June 2, with a 50% discount on the price of tickets that will last until June 30.

14:10 DESCALED BEACHES | The Malaga municipality of Torremolinos has presented this Friday the beach contingency plan to COVID-19. Among others, it is specified that beach opening hours are established, beach entrances, capacity control and social distancing measures.

14:00 MADRID | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, This Friday he wanted to “nip in the bud” any “rumor mill” about the possibility of a censure motion, assuring that they will not support this option in any case, given that the government coalition between PP and Cs is “solid” and does not contemplate “any no other option but to exhaust the legislature ».

13:55 COVID-19 | The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to Galician hospitals it remains unchanged in the last hours, at 42, of which 5 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), according to data transferred this Friday by the Department of Health.

13:50 COVID-19 | The region of Castilla y León has registered 65 new cases of those affected by COVID-19 who have PCR confirmed positive –7 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours and communicated according to new criteria established by the Ministry of Health-, so the number of affected in the Community amounts to 25,473, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

13:45 DESCALADA PLAYAS | The Basque Department of Health He has urged that the criteria and recommendations for the use of beaches and swamps be met, advice to which he has added that “dynamic use” of the sandbanks be made, and has warned that, if a contagion in a public space such as the beach, “contact tracing would be impossible to tackle”.

13:40 VITAL INCOME | As detailed in a press conference by the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, the equity ceiling to collect the vital minimum income It will be 16,614 euros for a personal one.

13:37 VITAL INCOME | The Minister of Employment and Social Policies of the Basque governmentBeatriz Artolazabal, reported this Friday that the Basque Employment Service-Lanbide will pay ex officio the minimum vital income (IMV) of the central government to 33,000 recipients Income Guarantee Income (RGI), while 20,000 (pensioners and people without legal residence) will not receive the new benefit, and has clarified that people who are currently beneficiaries of the RGI “will not be affected by their situation” by the entry into force of the new benefit.

13:35 SPAIN | The Minister council has approved this Friday in the Council of Ministers the minimum vital income that Vice President Pablo Iglesias wanted. The initial cost for public coffers It will be, according to the calculations of the Government, 3,000 million euros per year. The Government intends it to reach 2.3 million people.

13:30 DESCALADA | The Community of Madrid has asked “Responsibility” in complying with sanitary measures against the coronavirus in the movements this first weekend of the so-called ‘Phase 1’ in the region, where transfers to second homes are already allowed.

13:25 CEOE | The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, has recognized that no one can be left behind, especially the most vulnerable people, in the recovery after the coronavirus, but that Basic income should have been a “conjunctural” measure for the pandemic.

13:20 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has detailed this Friday that 9,235 transfers from residences to hospitals have been ordered and from hospitals to residences in the region.

13:10 ROYAL HOUSE | The King Philip VI has returned to show this Friday on the lapel of his jacket the button of the decoration of the Order of Carlos III that, in full controversy over the changes made in the Civil Guard, was confused the day before on social networks with the pin of a tricorn.

13:00 COMPANIES | Mercasa distributes 230,000 masks among retail merchants who come to buy daily from the Mercas Network, as reported by the company from the Sociedad Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).

12:50 MADRID | The Palacio de Cibeles has approved its second tax ordinances in five months with the favorable vote of PP, Cs and Vox, and the abstention of Más Madrid and PSOE, who have reiterated their refusal to remove tax credits that benefit gaming casinos, bingos and arcades.

12:45 DESCALADA | The government of Cantabria snext week will request the Ministry of Health on move from region to phase 3 of the de-escalation plan that, if authorized, would take effect on June 8.

12:40 MADRID | Presidency of the Community of Madrid (PP) has reminded the vice president, Ignacio Aguado, (Cs) that the Government’s strategy is set by the President, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), and that if other types of alternative meetings are proposed, they should be held “in a private capacity”, according to regional government sources.

12:35 SPAIN | The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, He has stated this Friday that the current is “the worst time to propose a labor reform” in Spain.

12:30 BBK FESTIVAL | The music festival BBK Live which is held annually in Bilbao and it has become a international benchmark it has finally canceled its 2020 edition because of the coronavirus. The communiqué published by the organization reads as follows: «The problems derived from the Covid-19 crisis have meant that the Bilbao BBK Live cannot be held on the scheduled date and form, so we are forced to postpone it until the summer of 2021. In Basque there is no word ‘in love’, there is ‘maiteminduta’, which is made up of two words that speak for us today. So even though when we say Kobetamendi maiteminduta we think of “in love with Kobetamendi”, we are actually saying “wounded in love by Kobetamendi”. Why this is how we feel today, injured by confirming that this summer we will not have Bilbao BBK Live 2020, but in love with Kobetamendi, for everything that makes us feel. But this year it can’t be, while we stay at home, the mountain rests and revitalizes its space to welcome us with more energy next year. The New dates will be July 8, 9 and 10, 2021.

12:25 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 kept a fall of 0.97% in the average session this Friday, standing at 7,154.1 points, with investors waiting for the press conference to be offered by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in which he is expected to respond to the Chinese national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

12:15 TEST COVID-19 | Castilla-La Mancha will be in a position to locate su diagnostic capacity of COVID-19 above 10,000 tests daily in the coming months thanks to the introduction of new sample processing equipment using the molecular biology technique. At the moment the region already has five of these teams, to which another six will join soon, four of which are already bankrupt.

11:55 DESCALADA | The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has shown its satisfaction with the decision of the Ministry of Health that Granada and Malaga move from next Monday to Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, although it comes “late” since both provinces “objectively met” the criteria set by the Government to have done it before, and has therefore hoped that “from now on” can be taken “one more step” so that Phase 3 and the eight provinces as a whole pass.

11:50 TWITTER | Vox has applauded this Friday the decision made by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, against Twitter, a social network that “repeatedly” violates the right to freedom of expression by “censoring” the contents of the party led by Santiago Abascal and its leaders.

11:45 DESCALADA | The Monastery of San Jerónimo de Yuste, Located in the Cáceres town of Cuacos de Yuste, and the Royal Palace of Almudaina, in Palma de Mallorca, they will reopen their doors to the public next Tuesday, June 2, with a reduction in capacity to 30 percent of the establishment, and with safe routes.

11:35 TOURISM | The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said on Friday that the forecasts for summer tourism “are good” and that major tour operators have transferred this week that the reserves for the summer period “are reviving a lot” .

11:30 ELDERLY | The situation caused by Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, has caused a worsening in the mood of the elderly population, and a greater vulnerability to suffer depressive episodes in the near future, as psychogeriatricians have commented in the Lundbeck Academy ‘webinar’.

11:20 STATUS OF ALARM | The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Utrera (Seville) have evicted a hundred people from a plot of the Los Granadillos urbanization in this municipality where, supposedly, they were holding a party or “large gathering.”

11:10 WE CAN | United We Can, which shares the Government with the PSOE, has joined this Friday a manifesto of independence and nationalist parties what does the “immediate” freedom of the president of Ómnium Cultura, Jordi Cuixart, and from the former ANC leader, Jordi Sànchez, and criticizes as “unfair” the sentence of nine years in prison imposed by the Supreme Court for his responsibility in the illegal referendum of October 1 of 2017, in addition to requesting a reform of the Penal Code to repeal the crimes of rebellion and sedition.

11:00 GLOBAL | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 360,000 fatalities and more than 5.8 million people infected worldwide, beating his record of cases in one day with more than 117,000 infections in the last 24 hours and with Brazil registering more than 26,000 positives, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

10:55 INVESTIGATION | The National Biobank Network (RNBB) has registered close to 62,000 samples from 21,000 COVID-19 patients to make them available to research projects that they need them for the advancement of knowledge about this new pathology.

10:50 DEMONSTRATION 8-M | The Union of Professional Civil Guard Officers has submitted a brief before the Investigating Court number 51 of Madrid requesting its personification, as a popular accusation, in the cause in which investigates the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, for an alleged administrative prevarication for authorizing the feminist march of 8-M in Madrid.

10:40 HEALTH | The use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin increases the risk of death in cancer patients and Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, as evidenced by a team of researchers from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville (United States) in a study presented at the virtual congress of the American Cancer Association (ASCO, for its acronym in English).

10:30 ASTURIAS | The Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (Sespa) asked its doctors on March 2 that avoid their participation in meetings and conferences of large influx of people in order to avoid possible spread of coronavirus.

10:20 COMPANIES | The giant of electronic commerce Amazon has offered the possibility of to hire indefinitely and full-time 125,000 of the 175,000 temporary workers hired in the United States since last March to face the sharp increase in demand as a result of the containment measures implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19.

10:15 SPAIN | When Pedro Sánchez He said that he could not sleep peacefully with Podemos in the government “he said it for things like this”, summarized a close collaborator of the Prime Minister, yesterday at noon, minutes after hearing the words of the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, defending the Catalan coup leaders in the Congress of Deputies.

10:00 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 has started the session this Friday with a fall of 1.2%, which has led to selective to stand at 7,139.50 integers at 9.01 am, in a day in which the attention of the market is focused on the press conference that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will offer, in which he is expected to respond to the Chinese national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

9:55 HOTELS | The National Statistics Institute (INE) has reported this Friday that the closure of hotel establishments and other short-stay tourist accommodation, camping sites and caravan parks to the general public determined by the state of alarm has made tourism activity in these establishments during the month of April has been null. Thus, non-hotel overnight stays fell 100% in the fourth month of the year.

9:50 SPAIN | Eduardo Inda The explanation of what is happening this week within the Ministry of the Interior with the purge of different high-ranking leaders of the Benemérita is very clear: “Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias hate the Civil Guard and love Otegi.”

Eduardo Inda

9:40 IRENE MONTERO | Behind the hard showdown lived this Thursday in the commission for Reconstruction between the vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, and the deputy from Vox Iván Epinosa de los Monteros, where the vice president accused his party of wanting “a coup d’état”, the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has continued with the war of accusations and has defended the work of Iglesias. In an interview on RTVE, Montero said that “the vice president’s work is commendable (…) The right wing has been calling for the Army’s insubordination for weeks”: «The right likes democracy when they govern. They only generate tension and hatred, “he said.

9:35 BRAZIL | Brazil has beaten this Thursday its daily record of new coronavirus infections, with at least 26,754, and there are already more than 438,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the South American giant, the second most affected by the pandemic worldwide, only behind the United States.

9:30 HEALTH | The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has ordered the withdrawal of several batches of crystalline, an antiseptic that is applied to the skin indicated as an antiseptic for minor burns and wounds, due to “potential microbiological contamination”.

9:20 GERMANY | In the last 24 hours, Germany has registered 749 infections and 39 deaths from coronavirus, compared to 353 positives and 62 deaths the previous day, bringing the balance of the pandemic to more than 180,000 people infected and more than 8,400 deaths. originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:10 ALARM STATUS | The PNV spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Aitor Esteban, has stated that his party will negotiate with the government of Pedro Sánchez to make phase 3 of de-escalation more flexible and leave the decisions that could be taken to the autonomous communities around her »in exchange for her support for the extension of the state of alarm.

9:00 SPAIN | The intrusion of Fernando Grande-Marlaska in the judicial investigation of the 8-M case it has caused the largest earthquake in the Civil Guard in a long time. The Interior Minister has stated that the removal of Diego Perez de los Cobos It had nothing to do with the colonel’s refusal to reveal the judicial instruction, but with a mere “loss of confidence” in the Benemérita high command. Now, APROGC, one of the great associations of the Body, requires the minister that, if it is as he affirms, he must deliver the file where this loss of confidence is collected and explained because he wants to verify the veracity of his words.

8:55 MEXICO | The health authorities have reported this Thursday that 9,044 deaths have been registered in the country and 81,400 COVID-19 infections have been diagnosed, since the first case was registered on February 28.

8:50 SPAIN | The social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias It has given a new twist on its informative opacity regarding the Covid-19. The PP has initiated a strategy based on trying to obtain information on the extent of mortality from coronavirus through questions in the legislative chambers and has found a block to deliver that information.

8:45 SPAIN | The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has issued an Order by which The port of Motril (Granada) is included as a port of entry to Spain with the capacity to attend to the health emergency caused by the expansion of the coronavirus.

8:40 SELF-EMPLOYED | More of 1.4 million freelancers will receive this extraordinary benefit this Friday for self-employed driven by the Government to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration reported on Thursday. The cost of the benefits to be paid this Friday reaches 1,200 million euros, amount that added to the payments made on April 17 and 30, They suppose that since its launch nearly 2,500 million euros have been allocated to cover this benefit.

8:35 VITAL INCOME | The Government will approve this Friday, May 28 in an Extraordinary Council of Ministers the vital minimum income what do you expect reduce extreme poverty by 80% in Spain. This benefit will reach one million households (about 100,000 of them single-parent), of which 100,000 will receive it this June, and will range between 462 and 1,015 euros depending on the composition of the household.

8:30 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported this Friday that no new cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded, at any level, so the total remains at 82,995, while deaths, after two weeks without registering any, continue to be 4,634.

8:27 SANITARY | Around 52,000 health workers have been infected with the coronavirus, 370 in recent days, according to the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, at a press conference with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

8:25 SPAIN | The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, appears this Friday in the Senate to expose the general lines of his department in a session that is framed in full controversy over the relays in the command of the Civil Guard and the withering dismissal of the colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos, and after the resignation requests of the main opposition parties.

8:20 INDIA | The Indian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Friday 7,467 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number since the pandemic broke out, while its number of fatalities already exceeds those registered in China, the origin country of COVID-19.

8:15 EGYPT | The Government of Egypt has registered this Friday for the first time since the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic exploded 1,127 new cases, for a total of 20,793 infected people.

8:10 SPAIN | The Government of Spain was directly warned by the European Union of the risk of spread of the coronavirus and its enormous speed of transmission just four days before the ideological marches of 8-M. It was at an extraordinary meeting of the Advisory Forum of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), which was held by videoconference on March 4. In the list of participants appears Fernando Simón, as a full member of the advisory body, and his alternate also appears, Marina Pollán, director of the National Center for Epidemiology.

Good morning, today is Friday. The coronavirus seems to have lost strength in Spain, although people are still dying from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus from Wuhan (China). In Spain, the Government is more concerned with saving its reputation after the disastrous management they have carried out to control the declared national emergency. In addition, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has become the center of attention after purging the Civil Guard and dismissing a General for investigating the Executive and his responsibility in the contagions of the feminist 8-M demonstration.