17:54 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Community of Madrid has quantified in its latest epidemiological report a total of six deaths per day from coronavirus, two fewer compared to yesterday, and new infections also fell with 94, eleven fewer compared to 24 hours ago.

17:43 ARAGÓN | The general direction of Public Health of the Government of Aragon has detected this Friday, June 5, 12 new cases of coronavirus in the autonomous community, confirmed through PCR, which represents an increase of 0.2 percent compared to the yesterday. During this day there were 4 new admissions in the plant, but none in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In addition, 24 epidemiological discharges occurred.

17:32 UNITED KINGDOM | The United Kingdom has registered this Saturday 205 new deaths in the last hours, and now totals more than 40,400 deaths and borders on 285,000 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

17:20 IRAN | The Iranian Ministry of Health has confirmed 75 new deceased and more than 2,200 new infections by coronavirus in the last hours while the country’s president, Hasan Rohani, has publicly acknowledged that there is no other option than to reopen the country to awaken the economy. national.

17:10 PP REQUEST | The Popular Group in the Senate has registered a motion in which it urges the Government to provide Local Police, National Police, Civil Guard, and Autonomous Police officers with full wages, exempt from Social Security and Personal Income Tax, during the months of the decree of the state of alarm.

17:01 REGION OF MURCIA | The number affected by Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia adds one more person in the last 24 hours, according to the balance corresponding to 23.59 hours on Friday published by the Ministry of Health.

16:47 BALEARES| Two patients admitted with COVID-19 have been discharged in Ibiza in the last hours, as confirmed by the Pitiusas Health Area this Saturday. Specifically, a patient admitted to the specialized Internal Medicine F unit and a mild patient from Formentera who remained in the Half-Stay Unit in Ca na Majora de Can Misses have been discharged. With these discharges, cured patients account for 81.9 percent of total infections, a figure that rises to 177.

16:39 COMMUNITY OF MADRID | The Community of Madrid will maintain after the passage on Monday to phase 2 the prohibition of bathing in inland waters located in the San Juan reservoir, in San Martín de Valdeiglesias and Pelayos de la Prensa; Las Presillas, in Rascafría; Los Villares, in Estremera, and Playa del Alberche, in Aldea del Fresno.

16:25 CEUTA | The Government of Ceuta, chaired by Juan Vivas (PP), intends to request the Ministry of Health to move to the third phase of the de-escalation “as soon as possible” after two days without registering any new positive for the coronavirus disease. This Saturday there are no more infected patients admitted to the University Hospital and the number of active cases has dropped to 35.

16:17 USA | Almost 600 US health workers in direct contact with coronavirus patients have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to estimates from the British newspaper The Guardian’s Lost on the Frontline project and the Kaiser Health News (KHN) organization, based in San Francisco (USA).

16:00 MOBILITY BASQUE COUNTRY | The Basques will be able to move, starting Monday, between the three territories of the Basque Country without limitations, but they will not be allowed to pass to other areas and provinces of the Autonomous Communities in their same de-escalation situation, as requested by the Basque Government, and they must wait to the end of phase 3.

15:50 CATALONIA | A total of 12,358 people have died from COVID-19 in Catalonia, according to data released this Saturday by the Health department, which reports 17 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total victims, 6,755 have died in a hospital or social health center, 4,061 in a residence and 784 in a home, while the rest are cases not classifiable due to lack of information, according to Health.

15:40 ASTURIAS PRESUME OF RIGOR | The President of the Asturian Government, the socialist Adrián Barbón, defended this Saturday the “rigor” of the Principality by reporting the number of deaths that are COVID-19 cases. He has said that his data practically coincide with those recorded in the reports of the Daily Mortality Surveillance (MoMo) of the Carlos III Institute.

Faced with this coincidence, Barbón has said that in other autonomous communities there is a “gap” of “thousands of people”. According to Barbón, in Asturias they are “extremely rigorous” with this matter and always give data even above those reported by the Ministry of Health.

“Not like other autonomous communities that are trying to hide the number of deceased or that, even now we know, ordered that users of nursing homes not be able to access hospitals,” said Barbón in what has been interpreted as a criticism of the management of the Community of Madrid.

15:30 REPATRIATES FROM PERU | A total of 290 residents in Spain have arrived on Saturday morning at the Madrid-Barajas Airport from Peru on a repatriation charter flight after organizing among themselves to charter the plane.

These almost 300 people were organized through social networks such as Facebook and WhatsApp by two of the passengers, Ana María Franco and Cecilia Márquez, who, in statements to Europa Press Television, have explained that they decided to “ride a flight” after the Spanish Embassy warned that it would not co-finance more repatriation flights from April 18.

15:20 PORTUGAL | The Government of Portugal has announced the suspension of non-urgent activity in the hospitals of Lisbon, Amadora, Sintra, Loures and Odivelas due to a greater concentration of COVID-19 cases, according to sources from the Ministry of Health quoted by the news agency Lusa.

15:10 EXTREMADURA | The autonomous community of Extremadura will not allow displacement between its provinces, Cáceres and Badajoz, at least until June 15, that is, once the first week has passed in Phase 3, which begins on Monday, and in which it would have powers to decide on this matter.

15:00 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Minister of Economic Development and Infrastructure, Arantxa Tapia, has stated that it is “hasty” to consider lifting phase 3 of de-escalation in Euskadi before the end of next week and clarified that it will be the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, who will adopt the decision to enter the “new normal” after attending to the evolution of health data.

14:50 ANDALUSIA | The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, announced this Saturday that his government is going to allow people to travel “freely” throughout the Autonomous Community from this coming Monday, June 8, coinciding with the access of the region to Phase 3 of the transition plan towards the “new normal” of the coronavirus crisis.

14:40 CANTABRIA-MOBILITY | The president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla (PRC), hopes that the Government of Spain will allow free movement between Cantabria and the Basque Country to be brought forward to June 15, as he has claimed in statements to RNE, collected by Europa Press.

Cantabria will enter Monday, June 8, in the third phase of the de-escalation, but this does not mean for now that displacement between autonomous communities is allowed.

14:30 POLICY WITH HEALTH DATA | The Basque Health Minister, Nekane Murga, has acknowledged that there is “controversy” with the data provided daily by the Ministry of Health on the fatal victims of the covid-19 pandemic. However, he warned that both institutions measure the same thing “in a different way and, sometimes, evaluating different aspects.”

14:20 CASTILLA Y LEÓN | Castilla y León has registered 63 new cases of those affected by COVID-19 that have given positive confirmed by PCR – of these, four have confirmed diagnosis in the last 24 hours and reported according to new criteria established by the Ministry of Health. The number of infections in the Community amounts to 25,843, according to data provided this Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the number of deaths in hospitals in Castilla y León amounts to 2,024 people, three more than yesterday, while the number of discharges now reaches 8,337, of which 19 have also been registered in the last hours.

14:10 TELEWORK | The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy wants to soon approve a new law that regulates teleworking to guarantee that those workers who voluntarily accept this modality do not suffer a decrease in income or labor rights.

14:00 DISCOTECAS | Nightlife businessmen have valued the government’s decision to open night bars and nightclubs in phase 3, although they consider that the capacity of a third allowed and without a dance floor is “very small”, so they demand the autonomous communities , the highest authority in this phase of de-escalation, to increase the permitted capacity to 50% or 60% and establish other measures, formats or requirements.

This is how the nightlife employers’ organization Spain Nightlife has pronounced itself after publishing this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the order that gives the ‘green light’ to the opening of nightclubs in phase 3 with a capacity of one third and no runway dance, with the same hygiene standards as those provided for restaurants.

13:50 GALICIA | The cases of COVID-19 in the nursing homes of Galicia remain with 26 infected users and the affected workers drop to 16, according to the data transferred by the Ministry of Social Policy, which has also confirmed that the figures of those affected remain at care centers for the disabled (2 users and 4 workers).

13:40 BASQUE COUNTRY | In the last 24 hours, the Basque Country has registered 7 more deaths from Covid-19, reaching 1,571 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. In addition, four new positive cases have been confirmed by PCR tests and 61 by rapid tests.

13:30 PLASTICS | Greenpeace has warned, on the occasion of the International Day of the Oceans celebrated this Monday, June 8, that the Covid-19 crisis “is leaving behind an increase in disposable plastics, which is a new step backwards” .

“There are still no exact figures on the increase in plastic pollution in this pandemic, although it is an element that is obvious,” said NGO spokeswoman Celia Ojeda, while regretting that there are “numerous disposables thrown in the street ”and he recalled that, through the sewers,“ they can decompose and reach the sea ”.

13:20 BALEARES | The Epidemiology Service, under the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation, has transmitted to the Ministry of Health that until this Saturday the Balearic Islands have 2,223 accumulated cases of people confirmed with SARS-Cov-2, eight more than this Friday.

According to the Epidemiology Service, no new deaths have been reported regarding this Friday, so the accumulated total is 226 dead in the Balearic Islands. In addition, there are currently 223 active cases of coronavirus, two fewer than 24 hours ago.

13:10 IMMIGRANTS | Immigrants arriving at the Spanish coasts by patera must comply with the 14-day quarantine to which people from other countries must undergo during their arrival in Spain during the COVID crisis 19, but in their case they may be transferred to other autonomous communities during this period.

13:00 RULES OF THE EVAU IN MADRID | Hygienic-sanitary instructions for students who take the EvAU exams in the Community of Madrid, which will take place on 6, 7, 8 and 9 July at universities, include the “compulsory use of a mask” with the recommendation to have one per exam, as well as a bottle of hand sanitizer gel for personal use.

The student “will necessarily come to the university covered with a mask and will always have to wear it,” says the document approved by the Organizing Committee at a meeting held on May 27. “If you have forgotten or lost the mask or disinfectant gel, you can request it at the information points set up by the university,” the document adds.

12:50 FLIGHT TO LANZAROTE | All the passengers on the Madrid-Lanzarote flight who underwent a test to detect whether they had been infected by a man who was traveling on the plane and who had tested positive for Covid 19, had tested negative for the disease.

The Ministry of Health reports that a total of 57 tests have been carried out, including close contacts and the affected passenger, and all the results have been negative.

12:40 MADRID STUDY ADVANCE PHASE 3 | The Community of Madrid is considering the possibility of requesting the Ministry of Health to speed up the implementation of Phase 3 measures in the region, such as increasing the capacity allowed in shopping centers, if the indicators of health related to the coronavirus continue to decline.

12:30 PASSENGERS IN QUARANTINE | The 40 passengers of two international flights that this Friday have arrived at the Son Sant Joan airport in Palma, will have to pass the quarantine period of 14 days.

12:15 PESTS OF MOSQUITOES | The abundant rains and forced seclusion in recent months have increased urban pests of mosquitoes, ticks and rodents, the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (ANECPLA) has warned on the occasion of the commemoration this Saturday of World Pest Control Day. , in which he emphasizes that “we can all do things” to prevent them.

12:00 ERC | ERC wants the Government to offer more explanations about the trip that some 170 military personnel made to the Chinese city of Wuham and which, in their opinion, could be one of the main routes of entry of the coronavirus into Spain.

In a battery of questions registered in Congress, ERC recalls that the Spanish delegation from the Armed Forces traveled to Wuham to participate in the Military Olympic Games and there lived with the military from many other countries. The alert for the virus did not jump until a few weeks later, but some of the military from other countries claimed to have suffered symptoms compatible with Covid-19 upon their return from China.

11:50 TRAINS AND BUSES | Public or private buses and trains, both urban and interurban, will be able to use all of their available seats from next Monday throughout Spain.

This is included in the order of the Ministry of Health that publishes this Saturday the Official State Gazette (BOE), which relaxes the current limitations on occupancy in discretionary and private regular public transport of passengers by bus, as well as transport railwaymen, who will now be able to use all the available seats.

However, the ministerial order specifies that when the level of occupation allows, the maximum separation between users will be sought.

11:40 DISCOTECAS | The Spanish employers of nightlife, Spain Nightlife, warns that 50% of the 30,000 nightclubs, discos and music bars in the country could close before the end of the year if the sector, which employs around 300,000 people, cannot restart its activity shortly and continues without receiving aid.

11:30 VOX | Vox considers that it was a mistake for the government to discourage cash payments for the coronavirus pandemic and believes that it is time to reverse the situation and encourage cash payments instead of cards.

In an initiative registered in Congress, the training led by Santiago Abascal maintains that the Government made a “mistake” in discouraging cash payments and was based on “false information that it could be a contagion factor” for Covid 19 .

11:20 BULLS | The squares, enclosures and outdoor bullfighting facilities may open in those territories that are in phase 2 of the de-escalation with a maximum capacity of one third and no more than 400 people.

This limit in the squares, enclosures and open-air bullfighting facilities is increased in phase 3 to 50 percent of the permitted capacity and not more than eight hundred people.

11:10 «MULTITUDINARY» COCK FIGHTS | The Civil Guard has arrested three people and investigated 37 others for their alleged involvement in the organization and participation in clandestine cockfights, considered “animal abuse” within crimes against flora, fauna and domestic animals, which are They celebrated in an unhealthy cabin built for this purpose in the town of Valdehúncar in Cáceres, where dozens of people from different parts of the country gathered, even during the state of alarm, to make illegal bets.

11:05 PERU | The Ministry of Health of Peru has registered 4,202 coronavirus cases this Friday and has thus reached 187,400 positives, according to the latest balance offered by the health authorities.

In addition, a total of 5,162 people have died in Peru from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We regret to report that COVID-19 has killed 5,162 people in the country. We accompany their relatives in this moment of pain, “said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

10:55 EL CORTE INGLÉS | El Corte Inglés prepares the total opening of its approximately 90 centers starting this Monday, June 8, which will mean the “gradual” incorporation of employees affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), as reported to Europa Press in sources of the distribution group.

10:40 MADRID METRO | Metro de Madrid will recover its usual closing hours starting this Monday with the entry of the Community in Phase 2 of the de-escalation strategy, with which the suburban service will last until 1.30 am.

In addition, a new automated system will be implemented in the lathes of various stations to control the entry of users and ensure that capacity is not exceeded, there will be an increase in the number of trains and, from Tuesday, all accesses will be reopened to stations that were closed.

10:30 AIRPORTS | The Government has decided to increase to 15 the number of airports available as entry points to Spain adapted for de-escalation, after including ‘Seve Ballesteros-Santander’ and Bilbao, according to the ministerial order that was published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

These airports are added to those previously announced as entry points with the capacity to attend international public health emergencies: Seville, Menorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote-César Manrique, Fuerteventura, Tenerife South, Alicante-Elche, Valencia, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Gran Canaria, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Málaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca.

10:20 SIMON’S APPEARANCE | The Popular Parliamentary Group has demanded the appearance in the Health Commission of the Congress of the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, to explain the different decisions he has made since the beginning of the year regarding the coronavirus.

10:10 RECORD RECORDS IN INDIA | India has registered a total of 9,887 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a daily record in a country where the pandemic is still three weeks away from full swing after surpassing Italy in the last few hours in number of cases.

The balance provided this Saturday by the Ministry of Health brings the total number of infections to 236,657 and deaths, to 6,642 after 294 fatalities since Friday, according to the estimate offered by ‘The Times of India’.

10:05 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Friday 30,830 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, so that the total number of people affected by the pandemic in the country, epicenter of the virus in Latin America, has reached 645,771 positives.

According to the latest balance of the authorities, collected by the Brazilian press, another 1,005 people have died in the country due to COVID-19 and a total of 35,026 have lost their lives in the country due to the pandemic. In addition, 11,977 people have recovered in Brazil in the last day after having overcome the coronavirus.

09:55 MASKS | The Government will establish the mandatory use of masks beyond the completion of the declaration of the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic, which will conclude on June 21, according to the draft of the decree for the new normal that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez plans to approve in the Council of Ministers next Tuesday, day 9.

09:45 VENEZUELA | The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has modified this Friday the flexibilization system of the quarantine of the Caribbean nation and has established seven days of isolation followed by seven days of work, which has been called the 7 + 7 method.

“Now we are going to seven plus seven, seven days of quarantine, followed by seven days of work,” Maduro announced through his account on the social network Twitter, where he warned that the working hours will occur “with strict compliance with sanitary measures “.

09:35 BOE | The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Saturday the Royal Decree by which the state of alarm is extended until 00.00 on June 21.

The extension of the state of alarm has been approved this Friday by the Council of Ministers after being approved in the Congress of Deputies.

With this new publication, the Executive maintains the validity of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, declaring the state of alarm for the management of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19.

09:25 CHILDREN | An inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents believed to be related to COVID-19, and similar to Kawasaki disease, appears to be more common among children of African descent, according to a small study from a Paris hospital published in the magazine ‘The British Medical Journal’.

09:15 MADRID MUSEUMS | The Museo Nacional del Prado, the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza reopen their doors this Saturday, June 6 with reduced capacity and hygiene measures after having been closed for almost three months due to the pandemic by coronavirus, and with free admission in the first two days of reopening.

09:09 PANDEMIC | In fourth position, the United Kingdom recorded 284,734 cases and 40,344 deaths. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 240,978 positives and 27,134 deaths, followed by India, again in daily record numbers, which has 236,781 people with coronaviruses and 6,649 deaths.

09:07 PANDEMIC | Brazil remains in second position and has added 30,900 positives in the last 24 hours, the second highest number in a daily balance, bringing the country to 645,771 cases and 35,026 deaths. Russia remains in third position, with 449,256 positives and 5,520 deaths, the second lowest number of deaths of all countries with more than 180,000 infected people, after Peru, which registers 5,162 fatalities.

09:06 PANDEMIC | The United States continues to be the country most affected by the pandemic and moves again in the 25,000 cases a day, accumulating 1.89 million infected people and 109,143 fatalities.

09:05 PANDEMIC | According to data updated at 8:20 am this Friday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6,740,361 million cases and 394,984 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered exceeds 2.74 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 491,706 people cured, followed by Brazil, with about 266,000 patients saved, and Russia, with 212,237.

09:00 PANDEMIC | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan is about to reach 395,000 fatalities and has caused more than 6.7 million infections worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.