The last cumulative update for Windows 10 It comes with a surprise in the form of data loss and also sound problems that some users are suffering, and we tell you what to do if you are one of those affected.

The premise that every update of Windows 10 includes new features but also bugs and errors that those first users who install them are fulfilled. The last Cumulative update KB4556799 for Windows 10 Launched last Tuesday, it has brought a number of improvements to the operating system but also glitches.

Some users confirm that this update is causing audio issues and temporary data loss. These issues are related to an audio driver setup issue and even automatic uninstallation of sound drivers, in addition to the previously reported data loss.

When it comes to audio driver issues it seems the issue is fixed disabling audio enhancements and reinstalling the Realtek driver.

If it wasn’t enough that you will run out of sound on your Windows 10 computer, there is another reported problem with data loss. The data loss appears to be temporary, as Microsoft initially loads a temporary profile during updates, and then temporarily overrides the default user profile.

It looks like, restarting the computer six to eight times after the update, causes the operating system to reload the default profile and recover the lost data in the update.

In any case, if you do not want to perform any of the above procedures to recover the sound or data from your Windows 10 computer, you can go to “Windows settings”, “update and security”, “view update history”, ” uninstall updates “and choose” cumulative update KB4556799 “to be uninstalled from your computer.

[Vía: mspoweruser]