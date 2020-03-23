LATEST: China reports 39 new cases of coronavirus

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 307,000 people and caused more than 13,000 deaths.

The Chinese National Health Commission reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which it says are due to “imported” infections in recent arrivals of people who were abroad.

For more than a week, the majority of reported cases in mainland China have been detected in people arriving from other countries, while community contagion within the nation has decreased, according to the Commission.

Aiming to prevent a resurgence of the virus, which first emerged late last year in the country’s central region, the Chinese government imposed a strict quarantine on those entering the territory.

Starting Monday, all flights to Beijing will be diverted to one of 12 airports in other cities. Passengers must pass a health inspection in those cities before flying to the capital, and then they must remain in a 14-day quarantine in a hotel, covering their own expenses.

Mexico counted 65 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 316 in the country, while the number of deceased remains at two.

Despite the fact that measures in Mexico are far behind those of its neighbors in North America, life in the most populated areas, including the capital and its suburbs, is expected to slow down considerably on Monday and more and more Mexicans Follow the recommendation to stay home, although there are no official quarantines.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that 10 hospitals that are finished, but not equipped, or equipped but without personnel, will be managed by the armed forces.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government of Mexico City, announced that all public and private places that gather more than 50 people will be closed on Monday, along with museums, cultural centers, public baths, gyms, sports, cinemas, theaters , bars or zoos.

The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday the suspension of all passenger flights and passenger traffic by airlines in the country for two weeks in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dubai airport, the busiest in the world, is a fundamental hub to connect Europe and other countries in the West with Asia and Australia. Suspending transit flights has an impact for travelers around the world.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced Sunday night that a curfew of 7 p.m. will take effect starting Monday. at 6 a.m. for 21 days.

These are the latest and most drastic decisions to announce in what has been a gradual, but accelerated, change of daily routine in the Persian Gulf states and around the world as governments try to curb the rate of new coronavirus infections.

There are currently around 26,800 confirmed cases in the Middle East, but more than 21,000 are in Iran and many others are related to travelers from that country.

North Macedonia announced its first death from COVID-19. This is a 57-year-old woman, reported health minister Venko Filipce.

The country announced a curfew starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces mandatory quarantine starting at 6 a.m. on Monday. All citizens and residents must stay home or risk a fine.

There are specific exemptions for confinement, such as going to work, visiting a doctor, shopping, exercising, and walking the dog. Everyone must carry an ID or passport with them.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will extend the state of emergency to combat the coronavirus. This means that the national quarantine will last at least one month.

Spain, the most affected country after China and Italy, has 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths.

Doctors and nurses in Britain are urgently calling for more protective equipment as the number of coronavirus victims in the country rises sharply.

Almost 4,000 health professionals signed a letter to the Sunday Times denouncing that they feel like “cannon fodder” and warning that they will die if they don’t get supplies.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is 646 and not 700 as previously reported, Pakistani authorities confirmed.

Of the confirmed cases, 292 are in Sindh province, 152 in Punjab, 104 in Baluchistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one in Kashmir,

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not implement a full national cloister because it will affect 25% of the population living below the poverty line.

The head of government urged the population to place themselves in voluntary quarantine if they suffer from the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Emirates airline suspends its flights to more than 100 destinations, reducing 70% of its routes due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dubai-based company is an important travel link between the West and the East and until now was even traveling to Beijing. Flights to Beijing will cease from Monday.

Some routes will be suspended until at least the end of June. Before the crisis, Emirates flew to 145 destinations.

Tunisia orders its population to stay at home for at least two weeks in order to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, causes mild or moderate symptoms in most patients, but they can be more severe in the elderly or with previous health problems.

The Associated Press receives support for its health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for the content.