“Latency has become the new bargaining chip of the digital age” | Interviews | Connectivity

DE-CIX Madrid has just turned 5 years old, what balance do you make of this five years and what have been the highlights of it?

During these five years we have positioned DE-CIX Madrid as the main interconnection hub in southern Europe to offer the best digital experience to Internet users in the region, with the lowest possible latency. This will be of great benefit to people, companies and institutions in the Iberian Peninsula, since latency it has become the new bargaining chip of our digital age.

One of the biggest milestones has been doubling the 2018 traffic peak in just three months, since in the first quarter of 2019 we exceeded 300 Gbps and in this last year Between February and March 2020, we recorded a 20% increase in traffic and, in just one year since then, we handled 50% more traffic.

How is the business of the company in our country? Could we say that the Iberian Peninsula is the main connection hub for Southern Europe?

Spain and the Iberian Peninsula, with Madrid in the center, play a very important role in terms of Internet quality. As reflected in the last study we commissioned from Telegeography, together with EllaLink and Interxion, since 2016, southern Europe’s bandwidth has seen a 30% year-on-year growth, with Barcelona increasing its bandwidth by 35% during this period and already reaches 5 Tbps and Madrid, for its part, grew 18%, with almost 15 Tbps.

Since 2016, Madrid has gone from having almost exclusively European traffic to seeing its connections with North Africa grow, reaching 10% of its total traffic. In fact, connectivity with this region has grown 72%, and 69% with the United States and Canada. In fact, DE-CIX Madrid is the largest neutral interconnection hub in the Iberian Peninsula in terms of number of networks.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.

On the other hand, how is the opening of DE-CIX Barcelona going?

Both for the geographical position of the city, and that of the Iberian Peninsula in general, we have chosen Barcelona to install our second interconnection point in Spain, which it will be strategic for the digital society and a stimulus for the economy and for citizens. We plan to open this year, so it will become part of the largest interconnection ecosystem in southern Europe, with access to more than 400 networks and at the point of arrival of submarine cables What TIDE or 2Africa.

As specialists in interconnection, what role does Spain play in global connectivity?

As I have mentioned before, and thanks to its geographical position, the growing presence of cloud operators, new submarine cables and exchange points are making the Iberian Peninsula in an ecosystem of strategic interconnection. Spain is the meeting point for traffic from Europe, America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, with the potential this implies for users and companies in the region, who benefit from the lowest possible latency in their connections.

You have recently published data on the evolution of Internet traffic, what aspects would you highlight on this subject and in our country in particular?

Today the networks connected in DE-CIX Madrid amount to 220, which represents an increase of 233% in just five years and we handle 50% more traffic than a year ago. The arrival of the coronavirus has been an accelerator for the entire Internet industry, and exchange points such as DE-CIX have responded without any problem to the high demand and the change in user habits. This corroborates Spain’s capacity and how prepared the country is as a technological hub, since it has the adequate infrastructure to continue growing in its privileged position compared to other European countries.

We see more and more demand for bandwidth, how far are we going to go? Are the networks ready to support new applications such as gaming, streaming, VR and even Connected Industry?

The Iberian Peninsula is prepared to face the growing demand for interconnection and become a nerve center for traffic from America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The increasing sophistication of applications and digital content requires an interconnection infrastructure as close as possible to the end users. This ensures the lowest possible latency, which has become the bargaining chip of the digital age, and offers the best experience for individuals and businesses.

In times of crisis, we have seen that the Internet could maintain its normal performance, and we are very happy to have been able to help the Internet to resist. Taking into account that annually, on average, we saw increases of 20%, the sudden increase in traffic was one of the greatest challenges in our entire history in Spain. Fortunately, we were, and are, prepared for the unexpected changes in traffic flows: our systems are always up-to-date and capacity expands as soon as we reach around 60%.

An increasingly decisive aspect is security, how will this protection be addressed in a hyper-connected world?

At the interconnection level, at DE-CIX we work to provide a more secure infrastructure and services, such as Blackholing Advanced, which is a revolution against DDoS attacks that are installed directly on Internet hubs. To improve security we also promote the creation of Closed User Groups for business interconnection. In this way, companies or institutions will have better control of their data and reduce their dependence on third parties.

What trends in the field of connectivity will we see in the coming years?

Society and businesses around the world are entering a new era of digitization in which digital applications and services will be needed everywhere, for all types of people. The year 2021 is the beginning of the most exciting digital decade since the boom that democratized the Internet in our homes. Beyond the virtual desktop and video streaming, we are witnessing the emergence of digital applications and services in many industries. As these become more sophisticated and take on increasingly critical roles within society, it is more essential to ensure the performance of the digital infrastructure, making it more secure and resistant.

Digitization in companies will be one of the key factors for future economic growth. As economic activity moves from analog to digital, there is one thing that digital applications – ranging from the virtual desktop to telemedicine, electronic manufacturing, and the connected car – have in common: they depend on latency.

The delays we experience with video conferencing and pan-ocean or long-distance calls are dependent on latency. This delay may only be less than a second, but still not the same as communicating in real time. These delays are the result of the distance that the data – our audio and video signals, digitally packed and sent through cyberspace – takes to travel the world. In the digital infrastructure industry, this is called “latency.” To ensure the best performance, latency must be minimized, which means that digital applications have to move closer to users. So latency is becoming the new currency of this digitized world.