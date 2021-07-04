Late weaning reduces behavior problems in cats

Study development

The study used the results of a behavioral survey that the group of researchers had previously performed on nearly 6,000 cats. According to the survey, numerous behavior problems are very common.

What’s more, 80% of the cats had mild behavioral problems, while 25% of the pets had serious feline behavior problems. Among them are shyness, excessive grooming or aggressiveness.

“The age of weaning has an impact on the subsequent behavior of the cat. Cats weaned before 8 weeks are more aggressive, while cats weaned to adulthood have fewer problems of this type. In addition, cats weaned at 14 weeks presented fewer behavior problems than cats that had been weaned before, “argued Milla Ahola, one of the lead researchers.

Various studies in other species have shown similar results. For example, among rodents and monkeys, an early separation leads to more aggressiveness. This same phenomenon occurs in human beings.

