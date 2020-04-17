Due to travel restrictions and the drop in demand in the wake of the covid-19, the Latam Airlines Group and its subsidiaries announced on Friday, 17, that they will maintain the reduction of their passenger operations by 95% during May 2020.

“A month and a half since several industry players alerted us to the biggest crisis that the sector has suffered, today we can see that the impacts are more profound and that they will be more lasting than initially predicted,” said the CEO of Grupo Latam Airlines , Roberto Alvo. “In view of this adverse scenario, it is inevitable that the Group and its subsidiaries will resize their size and the way they operate,” he said.

Regarding domestic routes, Latam informs that in Brazil and Chile operations will continue to be reduced during May, with the aim of maintaining minimal connectivity in these countries. “As long as operating permits exist and demand is justified, the Latam Airlines Group and its subsidiaries will evaluate the resumption of flights in the countries where they are present”, says the company, in a note.

On international routes, during the month of May, the Latam Airlines Group and Latam Airlines Brasil expect to operate six weekly flights between Santiago and Miami and three flights between São Paulo and Miami, respectively.

Loads

Latam Cargo increased its capacity by 40% between South America and Europe and by 15% from South America to Miami. The segment was not affected by mobility restrictions. The company also launched new cargo routes from Santiago to Mexico City and Los Angeles and is using passenger planes to operate dozens of cargo-only flights across the Americas – and soon to China to transport medical supplies to South America.