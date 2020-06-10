Santiago de Chile, Jun 10 . .- The shares of the Latam airline, the most important in Latin America, fell this Wednesday by -38.95% on the Santiago Stock Exchange, dragged down by the poor operating results of the company last May.

The airline’s shares, which were also the most traded of the day, plummeted from 2,375 Chilean pesos (about $ 3) to 1,450 (less than $ 2).

The fall comes after Latam Airlines published a report on Tuesday with the preliminary operational results for the month of May this year, which when compared with the statistics for May last year, showed significant drops.

Thus, the holding’s passenger traffic decreased by 96.5% year-on-year, while the number of passengers transported decreased by 96.7% for the same period of time, from mobilizing more than 5.7 million people in May 2019 to 191,000 in May 2020.

According to information from the Santiago Stock Exchange, so far this year Latam’s shares have fallen 80.78%.

On May 27 they fell to 51% and closed the day at a value of just 711 Chilean pesos (92 cents).

The global economic uncertainty generated by the spread of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions imposed by various governments in the region to slow the advance of the pandemic, with the consequent drop in demand, have gradually drowned the airline, which It was born from the merger between Chilean Lan and Brazilian Tam in 2012.

Before the pandemic, Latam operated about 1,400 daily flights to 145 destinations in 26 countries and had a fleet of 332 aircraft, but currently it has 95% of its operations suspended, maintaining only 39 domestic routes in Brazil, 13 in Chile and four international routes.

This situation led the company to report around 3,000 employees among its Latin American subsidiaries and to use the bankruptcy law of the United States on May 26 in a voluntary process of reorganization and debt restructuring.

.